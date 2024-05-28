Missing man latest: Police chopper scours new ground for Pat Connally

A POLICE helicopter has scoured fresh patches of central Victoria for missing man Pat Connally.
But officers concede they could still be looking in the wrong spot and are imploring people to come forward with any clues.
The police air wing is extending its search to a new area south of Baynton, five days after the Heathcote man failed to return home from a farming property he runs.
That includes down to Lancefield.
Police have been searching north east of Baynton towards Tooborac after potential sightings in the area at about 2.30pm on Friday, May 24.
Searchers have also released more information on the clothing Pat was last seen wearing. That included navy pants, a dark brown crew neck jumper and black shoes.
Officers and family members are searching for Pat's white 1994 model Toyota Landcruiser (registration number 1CX-100) on the assumption he would not have travelled far on foot.
"He's not terribly mobile when he's out of the vehicle," son Justin Conally said of his 74-year-old father.
Pat does not have a phone and even if he did, mobile coverage can be patchy in the Baynton and Heathcote regions.
Police are yet to get any leads that would help them zero in on specific geographical areas.
They are instead pushing out boundaries of existing areas around Baynton and Heathcote.
Pat likes routines. He typically stops by family business Connallys Real Estate in the mornings, Justin said.
His afternoons are spent at his Baynton farming operation, his evenings at home in Heathcote with wife Anita.
"He's done that successfully for a couple of decades and on ... Friday he didn't return home," Justin said.
Family members cannot think of anywhere else Pat might have gone.
Justin wondered whether he got confused or disoriented while driving home.
He said Pat was not as "sharp" as he might have been in his younger days.
"He doesn't have any diagnosed cognitive disability but he's a 74-year-old guy," Justin said.
That said, Pat had driven back and forth along the area's roads for years without incident, he said.
Anyone who comes across Pat can expect to find someone in distress, as he has been without medication he needs to take daily.
Justin asked people to check any CCTV or dashcam footage from Friday in case it captured any of Pat's movements, and for anyone who might have seen something to come forward.
"It's critical to get Dad home, there's nothing more important to us now," Justin said.
This story was updated at 4.40pm with information released by police after initial publication at 3.43pm.
