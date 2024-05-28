Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Powerhouse to cellar-dwellers: why the Maryborough Magpies lost their wings

AB
By Adam Bourke
Updated May 28 2024 - 6:52pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maryborough players celebrate the 1998 Bendigo Football Netball League grand final victory.
Maryborough players celebrate the 1998 Bendigo Football Netball League grand final victory.

For the best part of two decades, playing Maryborough at Princes Park was one of the most feared assignments in Bendigo footy.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.