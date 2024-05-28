Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

'It was me': serial thief pleads guilty to property, business burglaries

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated May 29 2024 - 8:20am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alicia Malavisi pleaded guilty to a series of burglaries. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.
Alicia Malavisi pleaded guilty to a series of burglaries. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.

"Let's cut to the chase, it was me."

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.