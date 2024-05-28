'It was me': serial thief pleads guilty to property, business burglaries

"Let's cut to the chase, it was me."
This was the response a Heathcote thief gave to police after being arrested following a series of burglaries which resulted in more than $15,000 worth of stolen property and damage.
Alicia Malavisi pleaded guilty in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court to multiple burglaries including Heathcote businesses and properties.
The court heard the first offence took place in February 2023 at a rural property on the Heathcote-Nagambie Road when Malavisi and an unknown accomplice broke onto the property.
They stole multiple farming items and tools valued at $7000.
Later, on February 26, Malavisi forced her way into an Airbnb in Heathcote that she had stayed at previously and stole multiple items including the TV and doona.
The next day police found her car in the Knowsley area and could see the stolen TV in the back of the car wrapped in the stolen doona.
Sometime between April 3 and 6 Malavisi burgled the same Airbnb and again stole a "large amount of items".
She was arrested on April 12 when police searched her property and recovered many of the stolen goods.
At least $1150 worth of goods was taken the first time from the Airbnb and at least $2000 worth of goods was taken the second time.
During her police interview she admitted to stealing from the Airbnb "knowing it was easy to break into".
The court heard that in the early hours of June 23 she and another unknown accomplice broke into a fish and chip shop in Heathcote and adjoining tobacco shop.
They managed to steal $3000 worth of goods from the tobacco shop - including the till - and caused $1190 worth of damage by breaking in.
Later, on July 7, Malavisi was in the Heathcote IGA and walked through the alcohol section when she picked up a bottle of bourbon and put it down the front of her pants.
She went to the front counter and paid for two separate items but not the bourbon.
The woman's property was later searched by police and she was arrested.
Her last burglary took place on January 29, 2024 when she broke into Segafredo's Bakery and stole around $2000 from various money tins and two bottles of coke from the fridge.
On February 26 police again searched her property when she was not home but managed to arrest her later on.
During her police interview she told authorities that she was "obviously looking for money" and to "cut to the chase, it was me".
Magistrate Michael Coghlan presided over the matter and questioned why the matter had stretched out over a 10-month period following Malavisi's first court appearance taking place in July 2023.
Mr Coghlan reprimanded the woman for not doing more to progress the court matters, including her absence from two sentence indication hearings in November 2023 and February 2024.
"If you had any (criminal) history at all, you would be going straight to jail today," the magistrate said.
Mr Coghlan sentenced the woman to a 12-month community corrections order, fined her $500 and ordered her to pay restitution to the families she burgled.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.