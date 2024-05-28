More midfield minutes potentially on the horizon for ex-Pioneer Ginnivan

Former Bendigo Pioneer and current Hawthorn player Jack Ginnivan has forecasted a move into the midfield later in his career.
In a candid interview with SEN, Ginnivan believes his future could be further up the ground after his output has vastly improved since moving to the Hawks from Collingwood in the off-season.
"I feel like my future capacity is untapped," Ginnivan told SEN Breakfast.
"I always played forward as a kid, and I don't know what I'm capable of through the midfield.
"I've always been able to find space inside forward 50, but I feel I'm getting fitter and can get up the ground more, which in the past might have been an issue."
It comes after Ginnivan collected a career-high 23 disposals against Brisbane on Sunday.
Ginnivan is averaging 15.2 disposals in 2024, up from his career average of 10.6, and has kicked 12 goals, equalling his tally from last season in three fewer appearances.
While more midfield time might be a futures bet, Ginnivan is still entrenched at the Hawks as a high-class small forward.
He said he is loving the new lease of life afforded in the Hawks front six.
"Collingwood is a very structured system, and there are a few dark days in the forward line at the Pies where you're wearing the invisible cloak, but at Hawthorn, you're freer and can change patterns, so it's been great to roam free," Ginnivan said.
"But there are things I've had to adjust to, and everyone comes into a season knowing they need to improve in certain areas.
"For me, that was being stronger at the contest and driving through with my legs.
"It's so instinctive that if someone tackles me, I'll throw my arm up, but I feel that is going out of my game more and more each week."
The Hawks 25-point win over the Lions on Sunday came after a long week of scrutiny following their devastating one-point defeat to Port Adelaide the week prior.
In a similar situation against the Lions, Ginnivan's Hawks, instead of shutting up shop, which proved fatal at the Adelaide Oval, kept pace on the game in an effort to kill their opponents' chances.
Having come across from the masters of the close finish - Collingwood - Ginnivan said coach Sam Mitchell has picked his brain on the art of how to close out a game.
"He'd be silly not to pick my brain because I've been in that situation so many times," Ginnivan said tongue in cheek.
"You would have seen late in the game against Port that I was on the bench trying to coach because I love being in close games, and I feel I know what's needed to be done in those situations, which helps others feel comfortable."
