Families bask in the sun for a fun day at Kangaroo Flat | Gallery

The sun was out and so were the families for the Kangaroo Flat Family Fun Day on Sunday, May 26.
Cars lined both sides of Olympic Parade and people streamed through the gates of the Kangaroo Flat Primary School from midday to take part in a range of activities.
The many events included pony rides, The Zone rock climbing wall, Indigenous and cultural activities, TZR reptiles and wildlife display, face painting, roving characters, sporting activities, gymnastics, henna painting and art and craft.
There were musical performances, free giveaways and raffles.
Coliban Water's giant board game based on 'Snakes and Ladders' (replaced with watering cans and sewer pipes) with giant dice was also popular.
Kangaroo Flat maintained the barbecue cooking up sausages and veggie burgers and there were also soup and bread roll and chicken sticks available too.
Despite being close to winter, the sunny conditions made for a warm and enjoyable outing for all ages.
