'Disgraceful' or necessary? Debate erupts on Bendigo fireworks future

UPDATE, May 28, 1pm: Fierce debate has erupted over scrapping fireworks at Bendigo events like New Year's Eve and Easter.
The city's council could phase them out by 2032 under an idea that is heading out for community consultation.
Addy reader Lyn Wingrave would be all for a switch if it meant cutting edge laser technology like other groups around the world have been exploring.
"I have experienced terrified dogs appearing at my place as a result of these fireworks. The fireworks are also expensive," she said.
Fellow Addy reader Stu Symonds argued drone displays would be less polluting than fireworks.
"It works for many cities around the world, so why not [a] "progressive" Bendigo?" he said.
Patrick Hockey said fireworks were once fun but displays now seem to devolve into an absurdly long "rolling rumble".
Not everyone is on board with the idea of banning fireworks.
Tim Bowe said watching fireworks could be therapeutic for people's minds and bodies.
They could "reduce stress levels, increase happiness, boost self-esteem, enhance creativity, improve mood, and promote relaxation", he said.
Others worried scrapping fireworks would be "woke" and some found the idea so concerning they might vote for others at the looming council elections.
"Disgraceful [idea,] scrap the council enough is enough [sic]," one reader said in an email.
Councillors decided on Monday, May 27 to put the idea out for community consultations but did not debate express their own positions. They were waiting until council officers came back with public feedback.
Nor did councillors debate a second idea going out for community consultation about animal displays at civic events.
Some readers have argued animal welfare codes can effectively govern petting zoos and other sorts of displays.
Others say they have seen displays in Bendigo that make them uncomfortable and wonder how animals might feel.
That includes one person who recently saw a baby crocodile with its mouth taped shut being "handed around" for children to pat.
EARLIER: New Year's Eve fireworks could become a thing of the past in Bendigo.
The city's council could instead use spatial animation, drone light displays or suspended imagery for celebrations like Easter and New Year's Eve.
That could all depend on public feedback expected to be completed later in 2024.
The idea would be to transition away from fireworks by 2032.
The council also wants options that could phase-out the use of animal petting zoos, pony rides, farm animals and wildlife shows, due to the impact on animal health and welfare.
It comes after Bendigo councillor Julie Sloan called for community feedback on the ideas ahead of a council meeting on Monday, May 27.
"Our world has progressed since [the] 19th Century introduction of fireworks in Australia," she said.
Councillors voted unanimously to send the ideas out for community feedback but that does not mean they necessarily backed changes to fireworks and animal displays.
