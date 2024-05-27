Maryborough's future not in the Bendigo Football Netball League

The 2024 season will be Maryborough's last in the Bendigo Football Netball League.
While the Magpies are yet to make an official approach to the BFNL about ending its 32-year association with Bendigo football and netball, the club is in consultation with its members and players about its future and staying in the BFNL beyond 2024 is not on the agenda.
The Magpies' long battle to remain competitive in the BFNL has reached breaking point, with the club investigating moving to a district league or merging with another district club.
"It's no secret the club has had lots of challenges this season with injuries, trying to retain players and recruitment of players,'' BFNL chair Carol McKinstry said.
"As a club they're looking at their options and, as a league, we've always said that what we want is what's best for our clubs and what the best fit for our clubs is.
"We want what is best for football and netball in Maryborough. We've tried everything and anything we can do to support them because they've been in the league for a long time. It's been a very hard road for them.
"In terms of Maryborough transferring out of the league, we haven't had anything official from the club."
McKinstry said the BFNL was unlikely to stand in the way of Maryborough moving leagues should the club make an official request later this year.
"I went to the Rochester 150th anniversary and I was quite shocked at what happened to them (when the club wanted to leave the Bendigo league in the 1970s),'' McKinstry said.
"They stood out of football for a whole season because they weren't allowed to leave.
"That's just wrong. I would hope that wouldn't happen in this day and age. We'll work with Maryborough."
Maryborough's likely departure would leave the Bendigo league with eight teams for the 2025 season.
"We certainly don't want an eight-team competition and we're still working on that,'' McKinstry said.
"Ideally, for us we'll have a 10-team league. It's what we want and it's what our clubs want as well.
"It's our objective to have 10 teams. If we lose clubs we want to replace them."
After joining the Bendigo league from Ballarat in 1992, the Magpies played football finals every season from 1993 to 1999, including back-to-back premierships in 1998 and 1999.
The Magpies were competitive through the 2000s, playing finals in 2002, 03, 04 and 10.
From 2012 onwards the Pies have been in decline. They've had four winless seasons and this year will be the sixth time in that period they'll finish bottom of the ladder.
Since 2012, the Magpies have a 22-183 win/loss ratio.
The club's most recent win was against Castlemaine in round two of the shortened 2021 season.
The club's player shortage has reached crisis point this year, with the Pies forced to forfeit reserves matches.
That situation is likely to continue, starting with this weekend's fixture against Golden Square.
McKinstry dispelled fears that Maryborough's senior football team might not complete the 2024 season because of the player shortage.
"They (Maryborough) see that it would be really bad for their future options (if they quit the season),'' McKinstry said.
"We've experienced it with Kyneton when they went into recess, when you lose players it's really hard to get them back.
"The worst case scenario was they might not have reserves, but they want to keep fielding senior and under-18 football teams.
"Maryborough's netball is going really well this year and they've been able to bring their juniors through."
Maryborough FNC president Scott Quinlan was unavailable for comment.
