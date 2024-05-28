Weed-ridden park 'unusable' through summer months, petitioners say

Petitioners calling for more weed and grass maintenance at an "unusable" public park have been told the facility is at a "suitable standard".
Seventy-six residents signed a petition which stated Garden Gully Recreation Reserve at Ironbark was overrun with weeds such as devils thorn, paspalum and burr medic between October and February.
"While we appreciate that it is a leash-free area for our dogs to play ... all of these weeds, between the months of October to February inclusively, make it impossible for both owners and their dogs to enjoy the reserve and play, safely," petitioners said.
"No amount of money spent on the reserve - like more car parking, trees, playgrounds, toilets etc - is going to make any difference if people cannot use the park throughout summer because the grass is dying and being choked by weeds.
"The cricket pitch is unusable. There is nowhere even for families to sit and enjoy the park."
Petitioners said unless the park was "properly maintained" it was a "waste of council's money".
At the City of Greater Bendigo council meeting on Monday, May 27, councillors voted not to spend any extra money on the park's maintenance.
In January 2024, Garden Gully Recreation Reserve was officially designated as an off-leash area for pets except during organised events, sporting events or training.
In February 2024, the reserve's master plan was updated to include a renewal of the playspace, new public toilets and "formalised" car parking.
The reserve was adjacent to the Bendigo Regional Hockey Complex on Ashley Street, Ironbark.
"The use of existing reserves for designated off-leash areas has not resulted in maintenance changes to spaces including Garden Gallery Recreation Reserve, but has formalised these areas for use," Cr Julie Sloan said.
"The maintenance of this reserve has remained unchanged and is consistent to service standards for community use."
Garden Gully Recreation Reserve was classified as a category four, non-irrigated facility which meant its maintenance included mowing conditions and an annual "broad leaf weed control application".
