Brave Borough edges out Strathdale in crucial League One clash

Eaglehawk held off a surging Strathdale to claim the crucial three points in an absorbing League One Men's clash between Bendigo soccer's traditional rivals.
A first-half goal from Caden Meeks was the difference between the two teams as the Borough snapped Strathdale's three-game unbeaten run and leapfrogged the Blues into second place on the ladder.
The Hawks controlled the game in the opening 45 minutes and deserved their lead when Meeks was in the right spot to slot home a low cross.
The Blues struggled to create any meaningful chances in the opening half, but that changed after the break.
"In the second-half Strathdale came at us and they had some really good chances,'' Eaglehawk co-coach Keegan Smyth said.
"We could have scored and they definitely could have scored. They hit the post at least once and we were just holding on in the final 10 minutes.
"I thought we were okay in the first half, but we were probably a bit slow with our ball movement. It would have been nice to get another goal in front to make things more comfortable.
"In the second-half they pressed us a lot more and, credit to them, they were pretty aggressive. (Keeper) Zavier Abbott made a couple of good saves for us.
"We had some chances to make it 2-0 in the second-half, but we didn't make the most of them.
"In the end we were pretty happy to get away with a 1-0 win."
Both sides were missing senior players, with the Borough particularly hard-hit by injuries.
Considering the injury curse, Smyth was elated his side sits second on the ladder behind Tatura.
"I'm ecstatic with how we're going even though we've got injuries,'' Smyth said.
"Danny Kelly hurt himself again (on Saturday), but hopefully we might get a few back in the next couple of weeks."
The Hawks, Blues and the rest of the league might be playing for second.
Tatura's class and depth came to the fore in a stunning 12-0 thumping of Spring Gully on Sunday.
The Ibises were at their imposing best against a Spring Gully side that has been hard to play against in the past 18 months.
"We certainly didn't expect to win by that much,'' Tatura coach Tristan Zito said.
"Since I've been at the club this is probably the deepest squad we've had."
Youth player Xavier Black stepped up to the senior team and scored four goals in 46 minutes.
Zito scored a hat-trick himself, while the Ibises had the luxury of playing star midfielder Cody Sellwood as a substitute as he made his way back from injury.
"Xavier is only 16 or 17 and he scored six goals in the under-18s as well,'' Zito said.
"He's an exciting talent."
The Ibises host Strathdale next Sunday.
At the other end of the table, Epsom continues to be frustrated by near misses.
The Scorpions remain winless despite being in a winning position again on Saturday.
A first senior goal from James Garlick and another from the in-form Cooper Arkinstall either side of half-time gave Epsom a 2-1 lead over Shepparton South.
However, an Epsom defensive blunder gifted South star Joel Aitken his second goal of the match before South coach Lewis Coyle pinched all three points for his side with a goal in the dying minutes.
"Our big trouble at the moment is not playing the full 90 minutes at a level that is good enough to win a match,'' Epsom coach Kyle Smith said.
"We're having good periods of games, but little lapses are costing us at the moment."
Epsom is two points behind Shepparton United at the bottom of the ladder after United suffered a shock 3-2 loss to Shepparton SC.
While Tatura looks mighty hard to beat for the men's title, the League One Women's championship battle is a race in three.
Spring Gully United, Strathfieldsaye Colts United and Shepparton United scored impressive wins at the weekend to consolidate their positions in the top three.
A hat-trick from Paige Conder sparked Spring Gully's 4-1 win over Tatura.
Conder's three-goal haul included another sublime free kick from outside of the box - her third of the season.
"Tatura is quite a physical side, so we played really well, particularly in the first half,'' Gully coach Simon Smith said.
"We had four under-16 players play for us and they stood up to the challenge really well.
"Paige scored another unbelievable free kick. She's killing it at the moment, but she's putting in the hard work in the background."
Ally Van Dalen put away the fourth goal for the Reds.
Reigning champions Strathfieldsaye Colts United overcame the absence of some key players to score a 3-0 win over Shepparton South.
Caitlin Robertson scored twice for Colts and Zoe Cail added the third goal in a high-quality performance.
Colts sit in second place - three points behind Spring Gully, but with the same goal difference.
Shepparton United is third after its 6-1 win over Kyneton.
Rosemarene Legalo slammed home four goals for United. The in-form striker has six goals in her past three games.
In the final game of the round, fourth-placed La Trobe University outplayed Eaglehawk 6-1.
The Eagles continue to improve and they're more than capable of upsetting the apple cart of one of the championship contenders.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.