Have you seen missing man Pat Connally ?

The family of Heathcote man Pat Connally gathered outside the town's police station yesterday.
Their plea was a simple one. Can you help to find him?
As the search is set to head into its fifth day his family have been left with more questions than answers.
There was a possible sighting late last week then ... nothing.
Mr Connally is a well-known figure in the Heathcote district, with business and farming connections.
His family hope that will work in their favour as they asked the public is keep an eye out for him. Find out more in Tom O'Callaghan's report
If you know anything, contact your local police or Crimestoppers.
The police have been cracking down on illicit tobacco sales, and the most recent salvo in the war is a warning to landlords.
Letters are going out to businesses, including those in the Bendigo area, alerting them to the risk of allowing illegal tobacco sales from their premises.
Part of this is that landlords may not be covered by insurance if their property is firebombed in attacks against businesses selling illegal vapes and cigarettes. Anna Houlahan has the story.
Have a great Tuesday.
Juanita Greville, Editor
