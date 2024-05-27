Central Victorian footballers in the mix for AFL Mid-Season Draft

A former Bendigo Pioneers star and the club's current captain are in contention to hear their name called in Wednesday night's AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft.
Leitchville-Gunbower's Oskar Smartt and Sandhurst's Dayten Uerata have caught the eye of AFL recruiters and appear to be central Victoria's best chances for selection.
Another former Pioneer - Caleb Ernst - has garnered interest on the back of some good games at VFL level this year for Coburg.
Smartt, Uerata and Ernst were three of 24 players requested by AFL clubs to undergo medicals ahead of the draft.
Pioneers' wingman/forward Ollie Poole made a strong impact with Carlton in a couple of VFL games earlier this year.
Ernst, who is aligned with BFNL club Strathfieldsaye, and Poole are seen as outside chances of selection.
After graduating from the Pioneers at the end of last year, Smartt has played some impressive games with Essendon at VFL level this year, including a four-goal haul against Footscray.
The forward/midfielder did his draft hopes no harm by saving his best form for the Young Guns series.
"Oskar was exceptional leading into the Young Guns series and then he was a standout player for his team in the Young Guns series as well,'' Bendigo Pioneers coach Danny O'Bree said of Smartt.
"Oskar has probably been a bit quieter the last couple of weeks, but hopefully he's done to get selected.
"That small forward role is where he's probably best suited, but he can also pinch-hit in the midfield."
Uerata was rewarded for his good form at Coates Talent League level with VFL selection for Essendon, alongside Smartt, for Saturday night's clash with Richmond at the MCG.
"He had nine possessions and three attempts on goal,'' O'Bree said of Uerata.
"He looked lively, but it was hard because Essendon played poorly and Richmond gave them a bit of a touch-up.
"His form with us has been really consistent and he's worked hard to improve some areas that he had to work on.
"He's had some pleasing signs."
Of this year's Pioneers' squad, Poole could be the draft bolter.
The smooth-moving left-footer kicked four goals for the Pioneers in Sunday's loss to Eastern.
"Ollie Poole had a very good game for us (against Eastern) and he had a great debut game for Carlton VFL a few weeks ago,'' O'Bree said.
"He could be in calculations as well."
Originally from Wentworth, Ernst played 23 BFNL senior games for Strathfieldsaye across 2022 and 2023.
The ruckman/key position player has always had the athletic ability to play at a high level, but his development was hampered by injuries in his past two years with the Storm.
Ernst has played six games for Coburg this year where's played a mixture of key defence and key forward.
More than 120 players have nominated for the draft, including former Bendigo Pioneers and Sandhurst duo Flynn Perez and Sam Conforti.
Both Perez and Conforti are presently playing for Sturt in the SANFL.
Perez is seeking a second chance at AFL level after being delisted by North Melbourne at the end of last season.
Up to 26 players will be drafted on Wednesday night, however not all AFL clubs are expected to utilise the draft.
The mid-season draft started in 2019. Oskar Faulkhead became the first Pioneer to be selected in the mid-season draft when he was picked by the Gold Coast Suns in 2021.
