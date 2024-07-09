Uber for nurses? Some fear what this home care app could bring. Not Shelby

Would you give up your job to join what some have branded the "Uber of the NDIS"?
That is what Bendigo woman Shelby Rayner did when she ditched her registered nurse role in public health and joined Mable, an online platforms where clients and workers connect using self-made profiles
"Clients post advertisements on the app and then you have the flexibility to choose whether it's something you have the capacity to do," she said.
"So one day I might do personal care, the next medications, catheters, wounds, things like that. I basically work all around regional Victoria; every day is different."
Platforms like Mable have established themselves in the Bendigo area, with 120 independent care workers helping 155 clients over the three months to July.
Yet they remain controversial in some quarters.
The Australia Institute's Fiona Macdonald last year described Mable, Care.com and other groups as a "step backwards" for highly-skilled health workers.
"Platform workers do not have income security or severance rights and are not covered by workers' compensation in the event of injury," Ms Macdonald said.
Mable itself rejected the "gig economy" label, saying its platform fostered "ongoing relationships of mutual choice".
And workers like Ms Rayner said it gave her a level of flexibility.
"You work independently, but you do have clinical support if you should need it, and you're still able to formally report adverse events or incidents and things like that," Ms Rayner said.
Ms Rayner said she has been able to maintain good relationships with clients, while some might need "one-off care".
"When I first started, I had a client for about 12 months ... I developed a really good relationship with her, visiting once a week to provide nursing services," Ms Rayner said.
"I was able to escalate clinical concerns to her GP and medical professionals promptly to prevent hospital admission or in-person GP visits, as it was very difficult for her to leave the house.
"The services I provided to her meant she could stay out of a residential care facility for longer."
Some hope platforms like Mable could help stem the tide of workers leaving the industry, or even attract more.
Research procured by Mable found workforce shortages in the aged care and disability sector could worsen, with a need for an additional 285,800 people by 2049-50 to work as nurses, personal carers, and support workers.
Almost 10,000 nurses and care workers left their residential aged care service between July and September 2023, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.
