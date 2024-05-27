Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Review

CVFL round seven: Golden Square and Woorinen snare important wins

NS
By Nathan Spicer
May 27 2024 - 2:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woorinen's 19-point win at Bendigo Thunder on Sunday has kept them in touch with the top two. Picture by Darren Howe
Woorinen's 19-point win at Bendigo Thunder on Sunday has kept them in touch with the top two. Picture by Darren Howe

Golden Square and Woorinen have set up a round-eight CVFL blockbuster after they recorded impressive victories over the weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.