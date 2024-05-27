CVFL round seven: Golden Square and Woorinen snare important wins

Golden Square and Woorinen have set up a round-eight CVFL blockbuster after they recorded impressive victories over the weekend.
Both sides will enter this Saturday's clash second and third with 5-1 records, and the competitions second seed behind Castlemaine up for grabs.
The Bulldogs notched up their third win on the trot by defeating a Sandhurst side who have impressed in their maiden CVFL season.
In front of a big crowd on Saturday evening at Wade Street following the senior men's Ron Best Memorial Cup game, the experience of the Bulldogs came to the fore early as they took a 27-point buffer into the first change.
Sandhurst found its footing in the second, kicking one goal apiece, but that was as good as it got for the Dragons as the Bulldogs ran away with it in the second half to win 11.10 (76) to 1.1 (7).
The Dragons can be proud of their efforts, having only 16 available players, and will be a far tougher proposition for the top sides once they have their best team back in.
Payton Jolliffe nailed six goals to take her tally to 29 from four matches.
Jolliffe is now equal with Castlemaine full forward Eloise Gretgrix atop the CVFL goalkicking leaderboard, having played two fewer games.
Woorinen is in similarly strong form, recording a fourth win in a row.
The Tigers were made to work for it against the Bendigo Thunder, and it took until the final term for last year's grand finalists to pull away.
At three-quarter-time the Thunder were within a kick but a two goal to none last stanza ensured a 7.8 (50) to 4.7 (31) victory for the Yellow and Black.
Elsewhere, Eaglehawk smashed White Hills by 156 points, and North Bendigo recorded its first win of the season with a 52-point victory over Marong.
