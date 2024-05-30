Private lifestyle property in Lockwood with an income stream

What are the main features you'd look for in a lifestyle property?
Maybe it's the the peace and quiet. Maybe it's having more than enough room for a variety of hobbies and activities.
In some cases it's the capacity to derive one or more incomes from the property whilst also living on it.
This 22 acre holding in Lockwood is all of these things and more.
A mere 18km drive from Bendigo's CBD, it's also a short and easy drive to every service and facility that a thriving inland city can offer.
To describe how quiet it can be though, "I'll be standing there doing the opens [for inspection] and hearing nothing. Birds and horses, that's about it. No traffic, no cars," said agent Riley McIvor.
The current income stream on this property comes from three licenced water bores and a 20 million litre water license to supply a self-service water standpipe at the front of the property. The primary client is the local council along with some developers, and it brings in $400 to $600 per week.
The are three large dams as well, plus an ornamental lake, along with plenty of cleared space for all sorts of recreation and the potential to plant your own gardens (vegetable or ornamental) and maybe even add in an orchard while you're at it.
Click here to read this week's view.com.au emag.
This property would suit "anyone looking for a bit of a rural change; someone with horses or other animals, or with plenty of tools and equipment because the shedding is pretty well sized as well," Riley said.
He's not wrong. There's a huge amount of closed and covered shed space, with concrete flooring and 50 amp 240V power. And there's a 7kW solar battery system connected to the grid.
There's also a double garage attached to the home. Speaking of which, the home also feels quite big, plus it is well insulated and it has been re-cladded.
It has an upper floor just for the large main bedroom which includes a big walk-in robe, an ensuite with a double vanity, and a balcony.
There's also a downstairs bedroom with another ensuite, this one with a spa bath and a walk-in shower, and a third bedroom with an ensuite toilet.
The kitchen is also big with a huge open plan meals and living space, plus there's another separate living room with the full-width front verandah going around it, and a covered outdoor entertainment area behind the garage.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.