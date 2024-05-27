Brewer calls last drinks as industry battles 'horrendous' cost increases

One of Bendigo's pioneer beer makers has called time on his brewing ventures.
Doug Brooke, owner of the award-winning East Bendigo Brewing Company formerly known as Brooke's Beer, will close his East Bendigo factory site after battling through "horrendous cost increases" and a tumultuous trading environment.
The decision to close was due to cost increases exceeding the business' income, Mr Brooke said.
"We're obviously in a pretty tough trading environment, and from our perspective, it's going to take at least a year or two to come through that," he said.
The price of malt had increased by 50 per cent since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Brooke said, with aluminum up 30 per cent, transport up more than 25 per cent and additional increases to cardboard and printing costs.
The business, run by Mr Brooke and his wife, had absorbed the rising costs rather than hand them onto customers.
"On the cost side, there's been just a progression of costs that have been thrown us by suppliers or regulation changes that have been really tough to recover in the market," he said.
"We've tested that in price points with our customers over the last few months, and there's some real tough price points.
"We believe there's limited ability to maintain our volume and put through price increase; we think we'd really suffer if we did that."
Mr Brooke said he believed the economy would improve, through interest rate cuts, wage increases or tax cuts, but it would take "a bit of time".
"We just thought we've got too much on our plate, we've got other things we want to do, we're not going to be here forever and so we thought now is as good a time as any to make the decision," he said.
Mr Brooke's said the company had developed a loyal and supportive fanbase over 11 years - and it was served at every venue he wanted it to be in.
East Bendigo Brewing Company was responsible for Bendigo Draught, Bendigo Pale Ale, 40 Acres Session Beer and Goldfields Malt whisky, which could be found at most major bottle shops and served from kegs at several pubs in the city.
"We don't sell anything outside our local area; we sell nothing in Melbourne," Mr Brooke said.
"Because we're that way, we know our customers really well.
"Many are personal friends, we've had relationships with them for the best part of a decade, and overwhelmingly we've been really touched by the response we've got from them.
"It's all been lots of good wishes and good memories and really warm sort of response."
East Bendigo Brewing Company would wrap up operations by the end of June, Mr Brooke said, and he was looking forward to focusing on his interests in business advisory and historic musical instrument maintenance.
