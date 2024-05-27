Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Our Business

Brewer calls last drinks as industry battles 'horrendous' cost increases

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
May 28 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doug Brooke pours a beer at his brewey in East Bendigo. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Doug Brooke pours a beer at his brewey in East Bendigo. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

One of Bendigo's pioneer beer makers has called time on his brewing ventures.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.