Woman's licence cancelled for 14 months after drink driving crash

A woman who damaged a car while trying to parallel park when she was drunk will be off the road for the next 12 months.
Charlotte Brooks, 32, pleaded guilty in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court to charges including drink driving and failing to give information to police.
The court heard on March 12 Brooks drove her car into Bath Lane and attempted to parallel park behind another vehicle.
She ended up at a 90 degree angle and attempted to correct the vehicle, causing a collision and damage to both her car and an already parked car.
The owner of the parked car witnessed the entire episode and confronted Brooks about her driving.
The 32-year-old then went to an appointment and by the time she returned police were at the scene and questioned both vehicle owners.
While police were trying to acquire CCTV footage of the incident, Brooks drove off before being pulled over on Eaglehawk Road by another police unit.
She was made to do a breath test and after officers determined there was alcohol in her system she was brought to the Bendigo police station for further testing.
A second breath test gave a positive reading of 0.141.
Brooks also denied hitting the parked car and speaking to its owner during her police interview.
The court heard Brooks is not a drinker and does not have a problem with alcohol but was drinking more during this time period due to personal issues.
Her defence lawyer said the incident was "completely out of character" for Brooks and the offence had had "huge consequences" on her already.
Magistrate Russell Kelly cancelled the woman's licence for 14 months, back-dated to March 12, and put her on a good behaviour band for the next 12 months.
