Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Low-maintenance home close to Lake Weeroona

By Feature Property
May 30 2024 - 4:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Low-maintenance home close to Lake Weeroona
Low-maintenance home close to Lake Weeroona

3 BED | 2 BATH | 1 CAR

  • 10a Strickland Road, East Bendigo
  • $500,000 - $550,000
  • AGENCY: Team Real Estate Bendigo
  • CONTACT: Melissa Thatcher 0408 298 873
  • INSPECT: By appointment

Enjoying a convenient and central location, this cleverly-packaged three bedroom home has a number of desirable features.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.