Low-maintenance home close to Lake Weeroona

Enjoying a convenient and central location, this cleverly-packaged three bedroom home has a number of desirable features.
For instance, the spacious main bedroom has high ceilings, an ensuite, a walk-in robe and new floor coverings.
The second bedroom at the front of the home has purposeful tall windows and a built-in robe. Meanwhile the family bathroom separates the bath from the vanity from the toilet.
The kitchen is big and includes a breakfast bar plus modern appliances and a dishwasher. This is open plan with the long living area which has tiled flooring, split system air-conditioning for year-round comfort, and large glass sliding doors overlooking the private courtyard.
This courtyard has established low-maintenance gardens along with pavers and secure fencing.
The lock-up garage has an automatic roller door, two large walk-in storage cupboards and direct entry to the home's central hallway.
Another benefit this home enjoys is its own title with no fees.
As for the fantastic location, it's only 2km to Bendigo's CBD, a short walk to Lake Weeroona, and has easy access to Bendigo Hospital, along with other essentials like supermarkets, cafes and restaurants. It also has a public transport available right out front.
