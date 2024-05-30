A spacious family home for entertaining in East Bendigo

Two of the best things about this property are being in the charming neighbourhood of East Bendigo, and a spacious design which provides quality living for a family.
One of the ways it achieves this is with a layout which includes four bedrooms, a study, and three living areas.
Another way is with great outdoor entertaining spaces. One is a decked area under the main structure's roofline, positioned next to the rumpus and almost the same size. The other is a long side patio with a concrete floor, which can be accessed from home, from the backyard (which also has garden sheds) or from the double garage.
The kitchen is stylish with stone benchtops, a walk-in pantry, and high-end appliances such as a dishwasher and a 900mm electric oven with gas cooktops.
It's also very much worth mentioning that the main bedroom is a luxurious retreat with a walk-in robe and an ensuite.
Other features of the home include elegant plantation shutters, modern fixtures and quality craftsmanship throughout.
The location is a mere five minutes drive from Bendigo's CBD and the Lake Weeroona district. This neighbourhood provides the desirable combination of suburban tranquillity and urban convenience with schools, parks, shops, dining experiences and recreational areas all nearby.
