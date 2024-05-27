STATS: Dragons respond to Bulldogs challenge with professional second half

The Bendigo Advertiser has run its eye over the key Premier Data team and player stats from Saturday's grand final rematch between Golden Square and Sandhurst.
It was the only game played on the day, with the rest of round six completed a week ago.
As with every match this season, the Bendigo Advertiser has compiled and edited videos of its best highlights.
A three-goal-to-none opening term in the Dragon's favour had many fearing a blowout.
But the Bulldogs showed enough early promising signs that they would be competitive against the competition benchmark.
The Dragons were plus three in contested possession, plus 12 in uncontested possession and only plus two in clearance.
One of the best quarters of footy Golden Square has put together in 2024.
The Bulldogs stormed back into the contest with a five-goal to two-second stanza as they cut the margin back to a solitary kick at the main change.
They got on top around contested footy, being plus 11 in that facet while being plus two in clearance.
They were also plus nine in uncontested possession, but most impressively, despite winning the possession count by 20, their pressure was elite, having 32-7 tackles and 19-5 pressure acts.
As good teams do, the Dragons responded to the challenge after half-time.
They rediscovered their dominance around the coalface, being plus 17 in contested footy and plus four at clearance.
Their five-goal-to-none term came from their territory dominance, having double the entries (14-7).
With the game dead and buried, the final term mattered little as the Dragons extended the margin to 54 points.
They had plus ten contested possessions, plus 24 uncontested possessions and plus eight inside 50s in the last quarter.
Besides the second term, the Dragons were the clear better side at Wade Street.
They won contested possession 160-141, uncontested possession 199-168, clearances 47-41, centre clearances 11-7, marks 94-64 and inside 50s 57-37.
Yes, they did get their hands on the footy second, but the Bulldogs can be pleased with their intent having 93-49 tackles.
Bulldogs coach Brad Eaton highlighted turnovers as an issue in the second half.
His side turned the ball over 72 times to the Dragons 57.
Dragons skipper Lachlan Tardrew was best on ground again with 32 disposals, ten clearances, five inside 50s and 146 ranking points.
Jordan Rosengren was the Bulldogs' best player, with 28 disposals, seven effective tackles, 11 clearances, four inside 50s a goal, and 121 ranking points.
Defender Jack Threlfall got plenty of the footy with 35 disposals and 16 rebound 50s.
With Noah Walsh missing, Dragons coach Ashley Connick put pressure on Nicholas Stagg, James Coghlan, Zac Pallpratt, and Lachlan Hood to pick up the slack.
Besides Pallpratt (15 disposals), who was by no means poor, each had 20 or more touches, with Lachlan Hood's third term (six disposals and three clearances) massive in turning the contest in his side's favour.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.