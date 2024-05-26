Castlemaine community unites to honour Dallas

Welcome to Your Morning News, the Bendigo Advertiser's guide to today's key stories.
The tragic death of Castlemaine footballer Dallas Keogh-Frankling rocked central Victoria this time last year.
On Saturday evening it was heartwarming to see the Castlemaine community combine with Dallas' family and friends to honour the teenager's memory at the inaugural Live at the Camp Festival.
The success of Saturday night's festivities proved that it's an event that will build in stature in the future.
It was another bumper weekend of sport across central Victoria.
The highlight was upset results in Loddon Valley footy and netball.
What a great win by Calivil United in the footy, while Newbridge stunned the netball competition when it inflicted Pyramid Hill's first loss of the season.
The annual Ron Best Memorial match was played in the BFNL and, while Golden Square is a shadow of the team that won last year's flag, the Dogs were competitive for a half against Sandhurst before the Dragons took control of the match.
I hope your footy or netball team had a win over the weekend and have a great Monday.
Adam Bourke, Bendigo Addy sport
