Sandhurst starting to build momentum in BFNL A-grade netball

Sandhurst proved too strong for Golden Square to complete round six of the BFNL A-grade netball competition.
In just their fourth game of the season, the Dragons overcame a disjointed fixture and the unavailability of some key players to win 72-26.
"We had our (poor) patches, but the good thing was we didn't let those patches drag on for a whole quarter,'' Sandhurst star Heather Oliver said.
"We had a lot of different combinations that we were trying out because we have a number of players who will be unavailable through June and July.
"It was nice to actually play a game on a Saturday because we've had a lot of byes."
Oliver's Bendigo Strikers team-mates Ruby Turner and Charlotte Sexton played a half each at goal keeper, while Meg Williams missed the match.
Oliver started in attack, but moved to defence after the main break.
"We had a few A-reserve girls step and play well which was really pleasing,'' Oliver said.
"They've done the pre-season and done all the work, so they deserved their opportunity."
Wing attack/wing defence Kelsey Pallpratt and defender Sophie Shoebridge were best for the Dragons.
It was Golden Square's first game in the care of new coach Teigan Redwood.
Redwood took over from Chris O'Sullivan last week after he was forced to step down because of work commitments.
Playing without injured skipper Cass Humphrey, the Bulldogs pushed hard and never gave up, but they didn't have the class to match the Dragons.
"We have a really young group and they fought really hard,'' Redwood said.
"They tried hard to put in place the things they've been working on at training.
"Sandhurst is a strong, cohesive team, but I thought we didn't play too badly."
Redwood said midcourter Daisy Stringer and defender Kiera Lawry were best for the Bulldogs against the Dragons.
The new coach said the remainder of the Bulldogs season shouldn't be judged on wins and losses.
"I think our average age is 20 or 21, so our focus is on progress and skill development,'' she said.
"We want to allow the athletes to understand how each other plays because we've had some new players come in this year.
"Having some of our players involved in the Bendigo Strikers program really helps with that because they bring some of that (knowledge) back to the group.
"Challenging each other and having that group mindset is really important."
After six rounds, Kangaroo Flat, who has four wins from its five games, leads the ladder on percentage from Gisborne.
Gisborne is the only undefeated team in the competition with four wins from as many games.
Sandhurst sit third with three wins and one loss, while Strathfieldsaye is fourth with three wins and two losses.
Eaglehawk rounds out the top five with two wins and three defeats.
