Eastern Rangers too big, too strong for plucky Pioneers

The Bendigo Pioneers boys played some of their best footy of the year in a gallant 15-point loss to the highly-rated Eastern Ranges on Sunday.
In an entertaining Coates Talent League Boys clash at the QEO, the Pioneers had flashes of brilliance mixed with some head-scratching moments in their 14.17 (101) to 13.8 (86) defeat.
The absence of key position players Jobe Shanahan and Zaydyn Lockwood was critical as the Ranges' height and strength proved to be the difference.
A five-goal burst from the Ranges in the second-half of the third quarter proved costly for the Pioneers as the visitors took control of the match.
The Pioneers fought back strongly in the final term, got within two goals and had chances to close the gap further, but the Ranges steadied to collect the four points.
Pioneers' coach Danny O'Bree was proud of his side's efforts.
"It was some of the best footy we've played all year, but sometimes your greatest strength can also be your greatest weakness,'' O'Bree said.
"We can make unbelievable decisions and pull off some incredible passages of play, but then the same players can do exactly the opposite.
"Considering it's 16, 17 and 18-year-old young men we're dealing with, we wear that. Those mistakes give us an opportunity to learn.
"I have to give an incredible amount of praise to the players because, even with our backs against the wall, they find a way to give themselves a chance to score.
"They really remind of Collingwood in the way they stay in the game. They know they can produce moments. The more moments they have, the more moments they'll produce of positive footy."
O'Bree refused to use injuries and illness as an excuse.
"Players going out creates an opportunity for others to learn from playing very good opposition,'' O'Bree said.
"We prefer to play the top metro sides when they're at their best. it gives our players a chance to go up against some of the best draft prospects and that team (Eastern) will be prominent at the end of the season."
O'Bree lauded bottom-age player Shaun Watson, who was given the job of playing on the potential number one selection in this year's AFL National Draft Josh Smilie.
Forwards James Barrat and Oliver Poole kicked four goals each, while Maryborough youngster Kaian Constable impressed through the middle and across half-forward.
Height and physicality also played a major role in the Coates Talent League Girls clash between Bendigo and Eastern.
The Ranges were too big and too strong, particularly around the stoppages, in their 15.12 (102) to 2.2 (14) win.
The Pioneers showed plenty of character to keep the margin to 88 points.
Eastern looked capable of winning by 20-goals plus after it dominated the first half.
The Ranges showed why they're a top-three team when they led 64-2 at the main break.
The Pioneers didn't throw in the towel. They were more competitive through the middle of the ground in the second-half and got some reward for their effort on the scoreboard when Gabby Drage kicked two second-half goals.
Sasha Pearce, Lola Modoo, Jemmika Douglas and Issy Boulton battled hard for the Pioneers, who now have a 3-3 record.
Both Bendigo Pioneers teams play the Gippsland Power next Sunday at La Trobe University in Bundoora.
