Sabres pip Braves women by two points in cracking Sunday NBL1 contest

THE Bendigo Braves women were pipped by two points by one of the teams gunning for their NBL1 crown on Sunday.
Just under a month after becoming the team that ended the Braves' women's 33-game winning streak, Sandringham defeated Bendigo for a second time in their return encounter.
The Sabres edged out the Braves 84-82 in a cracking contest at Sandringham.
Bendigo valiantly fought back from a 16-point deficit during the third quarter before falling just short, with a pair of free throws with five seconds remaining from Sandringham's Eilidh Simpson icing the game.
The thrilling victory was Sandringham's 10th in a row after the Sabres had earlier lost their opening two games of the season.
While she didn't take to the floor, the Braves' teamsheet featured a familiar name from the past in Michelle Fletcher, who back in 2012 became only the third female in what was then known as the SEABL to play 300 games.
Star shooter Amy Atwell poured in 33 points for the Braves, including six three-pointers, while Alex Wilson helped offset the absence of reigning league MVP Meg McKay on the boards with 14 rebounds to go with 18 points.
Cassidy McLean showed her defensive prowess with six steals
Sunday afternoon's defeat at Sandringham followed the Braves' win over Diamond Valley at home on Saturday night in a shootout.
The Braves trailed at each of the first three breaks, but unleashed a 33-18 final quarter to win 105-92.
The win featured a second triple double of the season for Kelly Wilson of 12 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists.
It was also another strong offensive showing from Atwell with 34 points, which also included six three-pointers, while the duo of Alex Wilson (21 points, 14 rebounds, six assists) and McLean (22 points, six assists) were also influential in the win.
Kelly Wilson played all 80 minutes across the two games
While she didn't take to the court it was the first time suiting up for a Braves women's game for Mia Harvey, the daughter of club great Ben Harvey.
The Braves women are now 9-5 and remain sixth on the ladder.
Meanwhile, it was also a 1-1 split for the Braves men over the weekend with the same results - a home win over Diamond Valley on Saturday night followed by an away loss to Sandringham on Sunday.
Saturday's night's victory was sparked by an offensive blitz in the third quarter.
The Braves trailed Diamond Valley by one at half-time, 44-43, before outscoring the Eagles 41-19 during the third quarter to lead by 21 at the last change.
A pair of early three-pointers shortly after half-time to Andrew Robinson and Isaac Murphy set the tone for the third quarter for the Braves, who after the tight first half went on to win 98-85.
American import Robinson led the Braves scoring with 26 points in what was a game where nine of the 10 players who took to the floor for Bendigo hit the scoresheet.
The Braves' 98 points was their most in a game this season, but their strong offensive performance of Saturday eluded them on Sunday at Sandringham.
The Sabres - one of the championship fancies - won 89-65, with Bendigo managing just 26 points in the first half.
Rowan Mackenzie (15 points, seven rebounds, five assists) was the best all-round performer for the Braves, who are now 6-8 and 15th on the ladder.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.