Bendigo detectives charge 25-year-old-man with 44 alleged offences.

A Bendigo man has been arrested and charged with a scores of alleged offences including theft of motor vehicles.
The 25-year-old man was arrested by detectives from the Bendigo and Goldfields Crime Investigation Unit on May 25 at a Flora Hill address.
The man has been charged with 44 alleged offences after an extensive investigation into a series of burglaries, theft of motor vehicles and theft from motor vehicles alleged to have been committed in the Bendigo, Castlemaine and Ravenswood areas over the past few weeks.
His charges also include handle stolen goods and persistent contravention of a family violence intervention order.
He has been remanded in custody to face the Bendigo Magistrates Court on May 27.
