Newbridge inflicts Pyramid Hill's first loss of the Loddon Valley season

Newbridge announced itself as a genuine LVFNL A-grade flag contender when it upset the previously undefeated Pyramid Hill on Saturday.
The stunning two-goal win was the Maroons' fourth victory on the trot and second win by two goals or less in as many weeks after they edged out MGYCW by one goal last round.
Newbridge looked to have the game in control when they led by five goals with six minutes to play, but the visitors had to withstand a late charge from the Bulldogs.
Much to the delight of coach Selina Holland, two goals was as close as Pyramid Hill could get and the Maroons celebrated a 40-38 win.
"That's the first time this year we've got off to a really good start,'' Holland said.
"I think we scored the first four goals of the match and then played really solid netball all day.
"The girls were a bit frustrated with how they played last week (against MGYCW), so at training we went back to basics and just did the simple things. It really paid off today because the girls played good, controlled netball."
Goal shooter Kym Childs was superb for the Maroons.
"The pressure Pyramid Hill's defence put on was sensational, it was such a clean game,'' Holland said.
"Kym (Childs) did a great job for us in goals. She was shooting them from everywhere.
"At the other end we had Meg Jennings at goal keeper trying to counter the height of Jess Scott. That was a battle for the ages and Meg got some crucial balls at some important stages for us."
The win came on the back of a disappointing week for the Maroons after it was revealed starting goal attack Morgan McCormick had ruptured her ACL and she would miss the rest of the season.
"Jorja Hufer has moved from defence into goals with Kym and she's very talented,'' Holland said.
"We're back to eight players, so it's going to be a challenge for us."
The Newbridge-Pyramid Hill result, combined with Mitiamo's 23-goal win over Bears Lagoon-Serpentine, saw the Superoos jump into spot on the ladder.
Mitiamo didn't have everything its own way against the young Bears, but the home side's class, particularly in the front third, proved to be the difference.
At the other end of the table, Calivil United broke through for its first win of the season.
The Demons outlasted the winless Inglewood 48-36 on their home court at Calivil.
Marong is only percentage outside of the top five after it outplayed MGYCW.
In their best performance of the season, the Panthers won 46-39 to deal the reigning premiers a major body blow in their bid to make the finals.
