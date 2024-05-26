Bendigo Advertisersport
Review

Back-to-back wins by more than 100 points for raging Bulls in NCFL

May 26 2024 - 3:00pm
Birchip-Watchem's Ben Edwards now has 43 goals for the season after kicking another seven on Saturday. Picture by Blake Lee
THE ladder-leading Birchip-Watchem recorded its second win in a row by more than 100 points as it continues to set the pace in the North Central Football League.

