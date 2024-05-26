Back-to-back wins by more than 100 points for raging Bulls in NCFL

THE ladder-leading Birchip-Watchem recorded its second win in a row by more than 100 points as it continues to set the pace in the North Central Football League.
The unbeaten Bulls disposed of Boort by 116 points at Birchip in round six on Saturday.
The 116-point victory followed the Bulls' 115-point win over Charlton in their previous outing.
Birchip-Watchem's imposing win featured another bag of goals from star forward Ben Edwards, who slotted seven for a season tally of 43.
Edwards has kicked at least five goals in all six games he has played so far and he has more than double the amount of goals of his nearest rival in the competition, team-mate Nick Rippon (19).
Joseph Reid and Rippon, who was his side's best, with four goals each were also lively inside 50 for the Bulls, who were well in command at half-time when they led by 50 points.
Nat McLaren was the only multiple goalkicker for Boort with two.
* Wycheproof-Narraport kicked the only two goals of the final quarter to defeat Wedderburn by seven points.
The Redbacks held a slender four-point advantage at three quarter-time before the Demons closed the game out with 2.2 to 0.3 in the final term to win 10.7 (67) to 8.12 (60) at Wycheproof.
It was a crucial victory for the Demons, who now sit just percentage outside the top four with three wins.
Steven Kennedy (two goals) led the best players for the Demons, while Josh Grabowski bagged four goals.
Tom Campbell played a lone hand in attack for the Redbacks, kicking five of their eight goals.
* A blistering start paved the way for Nullawil to defeat Charlton by 56 points.
The Maroons raced to a 50-point lead at quarter-time after kicking nine goals to one in the opening term on the way to a 16.20 (116) to 9.6 (60) victory at home.
After kicking an accurate 9.3 in the first term Nullawil's radar was off for the rest of the match as the Maroons added 7.17 over the final three quarters.
Two of the Maroons' Strathfieldsaye recruits were pivotal in the win with Hunter Lawrence named best and Jack Exell booting six goals.
The defeat leaves Charlton still winless, with Harrison Taylor named best for the Navies, who competed well after quarter-time, but paid the price for their ordinary start.
* Sea Lake Nandaly had the better of the second half in its win over Donald in a game where just 14 goals were kicked.
The Tigers led by six points at the main break before pulling away to win by 22, 8.15 (63) to 6.5 (41).
Sea Lake Nandaly's score of 8.15 included a wayward 3.11 in the second half.
The consistent Thomas Cox (Sea Lake Nandaly) and Ryley Barrack (Donald) were the best players for their sides
