Saints' form woes continue in 92-point hiding from Demons in HDFNL

WHITE Hills produced another strangling defensive effort as the Demons continued Heathcote's form slump in the Heathcote District league on Saturday.
With the bye to come next week, the Demons completed the first half of their season with a 92-point demolition of the Saints at Scott Street.
The Demons belted the Saints 19.12 (126) to 4.10 (34) to improve to 7-1 and maintain top position on the ladder.
Saturday's performance against the out-of-form Saints was the third game in a row - and fifth time in their past six matches - the Demons have held their opposition to less than 50 points.
"They kicked two goals late, so we held them to two goals for most of the game," White Hills' co-coach Kaiden Antonowicz said.
"We've basically got a backline group of eight and it's the six out on the field at any one time that are playing really solidly.
"I feel like we've got a good balance of talls, mid-sized, lock down and run-off defenders, and we did it today without Jake Pallpratt down there either, so it was a really pleasing performance."
The defensive trio of Cameron Taggert, Tom Brereton and Ben Bacon all featured among the best for the Demons, who had the game well in hand by half-time when they led by 49 points at the main break.
Through the midfield the experienced Ben Taylor continued his strong form to be rated the Demons' second best player behind Taggert.
"Ben has so much time and just knows where to go in terms of getting in good positions on the ground," Antonowicz said.
"He's super fit and is giving us plenty of run."
While his signing may not have garnered the level of attention as what fellow ruckman Callum Crisp did during the off-season, Jack Lawton continues to prove a crucial acquisition for the Demons in their hunt for that elusive first flag since 1988.
"I'd say Cal is the better tap ruckman, but around the ground Jack is unbelievable and becomes another midfielder for us," Antonowicz said.
"His effort, chase downs and pressure is really good and we've also got Cal being a really strong presence in the middle and up forward as well."
The Demons had a vast array of avenues to goal with 10 players hitting the scoreboard led by Antonowicz (six), vice-captain Liam Bartels (three) and Crisp (three).
With his haul of six Antonowicz has now grabbed the lead in the league goalkicking with 33, which includes four bags of at least five among his past six games.
The HDFNL had been touted as having a "big three" this year of White Hills, North Bendigo and Heathcote.
While the Demons (7-1), Bulldogs (6-1) and Saints (4-3) do occupy the top three rungs on the ladder, Heathcote's formline over the past month doesn't stack up to "big three" quality.
Aiming to atone for last year's grand final defeat, the season started well for the Saints winning their first three games, but they are now 1-3 in their past four outings, which includes not only Saturday's 92-point loss to the Demons, but also a 61-point defeat at home from North Bendigo.
Defender Bill Direen, Mitch McLean and Connor Hamilton led the best players for the Saints, who desperately need to regain their spark in a season where they are now only one game ahead of the seventh-placed Huntly, who they host next Saturday.
Reigning premier Mount Pleasant again showed on Saturday that when the Blues win, they win big.
The Blues won their third game of the season with a 112-point victory against traditional rivals Elmore at Toolleen.
While the Blues' win-loss record is still in the negative at 3-4, they boast a percentage of 138.4 courtesy of their three victories being by 104 points against Huntly, 74 points against Colbinabbin and Saturday's 112-point margin.
Saturday's win lifted the Blues from seventh to fifth on the ladder and maintained an undefeated run against Elmore that stretches back to 2016.
There were encouraging signs early for Elmore after the Bloods kicked the opening two goals.
However, the Blues kicked 23 of the next 27 to run out 23.14 (152) to 6.4 (40) winners.
The Blues' dominance after quarter-time included outscoring the Bloods 8.6 to 0.0 during the third term.
"Elmore looked good early and came at us; we've had moments like that where it has spiraled out of control in those situations, so it was pleasing the way we were able to regroup," Blues coach Cameron Carter said.
"We got it back to level pegging at quarter-time and then got to work after that, which was good."
Captain and gun ruckman Chris Down picked up from where he left off in last week's best-on-ground performance against North Bendigo with another outstanding game for the Blues.
"Downsy just keeps getting it done. He's just so dominant in there and our midfield continued to get to first-use," Carter said.
"He's also drifted forward and hit the scoreboard and was fantastic."
Gun midfield recruit Jack Hickman from Golden Square is finding his rhythm for the Blues with another top game that also featured two goals.
"Jack is a super player; he's so polished, he wins it at the source, he runs hard and his defensive spread today was fantastic," Carter said.
"I remember we were over 100 points up and seeing him sprinting out the other side of the ground to pick up a loose player and that sort of stuff flows through the team."
Jack Craig (dislocated elbow) and Mitch Rovers (shoulder), who kicked four goals, are injury concerns out of the game for the Blues, who had seven multiple goalkickers headed by Jaxson Nihill's five.
Defender Joe Harney, Kynan Sharpe and class forward James Harney (three goals) led the better players for the Bloods in what continues to be a challenging on-field season in the club's 150th anniversary year.
Leitchville-Gunbower held Huntly goal-less after half-time in its 53-point win over the Hawks.
It was a solid response on the road from the Bombers to the previous week's heavy loss against White Hills at a venue where the home side Hawks had been playing well of late.
The Bombers won 13.10 (88) to 5.5 (35) at Huntly, and while it has been an up-and-down season so far, they are now only percentage outside the top three, but still with plenty of room for improvement according to coach Shannon Keam.
"A big focus area for us today was ball security and making sure that we maintain possession of the football," Keam said.
"I thought we owned possession today and to keep them goal-less in the second half was pleasing, but there's still a lot to work on.
"According to our statistics we went inside 50 60 times and scored 13.10, so that's not getting bang for buck.
"It's still a work in progress and, to be honest, we probably left a few goals out there today.
"Our connection between the arcs and inside 50 and not converting has been a bit of a thorn in our side this year, so we'll keep working away at that."
Leitchville-Gunbower's standout players were headed by Caleb Hislop, who kicked three goals.
"Caleb was super today, particularly around the stoppages," Keam said.
"Austin Windridge was very solid for us and our back six led by Jye Keath was very good, but overall across the board it was a pretty good effort."
Experienced Bombers' forward Chris Horman was the leading goalkicker on the ground with four.
The Hawks had gone into Saturday on the back of consecutive wins by less than a kick the previous fortnight and were within striking distance at half-time when they trailed by 16 points at the main break.
However, the Hawks could muster just four behinds in the second half, while the Bombers added six goals.
"We had some late changes, which threw our structure out a bit, but it's obviously a learning for us today," Huntly coach Hamish Morcom said.
"We were doing well to be as close as we were at half-time; they missed a few reasonably easy opportunities and then in the second half our depth was tested and Leitchy was able to run the game out really well."
Among the outs for the Hawks were two key pillars at either end of the ground in defender Brodie Fry and forward Lachy Wilson, both with hamstring tightness, while ruckman Jackson Fry (hand) is still on the sidelines.
"We got beaten 8-2 out of the centre in the first quarter when we just couldn't get our hands on the footy," Morcom said.
"We negated that a bit in the second quarter, but as the game wore on Leitchy got right back on top through the middle and ran the game out much better."
Flynn Campbell, Morcom and Jarrod Spry were the three best players for the Hawks.
North Bendigo comfortably defeated Lockington-Bamawm United by 61 points.
Lockington is a challenging venue for opposition teams to win at, as North Bendigo experienced last year, but the Bulldogs cruised to an 18.10 (118) to 8.9 (57) victory.
"We spoke before the game that it's always tough to win at Lockington and we reminded the boys that we went up there last year and were convincingly beaten," North Bendigo coach Rob Bennett said.
"So to come away with a 10-goal win... had you said that at the start of the day we certainly would have taken that.
"There were probably 14 of 15 blokes we could have named in our six best players, so it was a good team effort... you couldn't look at anyone after the game and say they didn't play their role, which was pleasing."
After a competitive opening quarter the Bulldogs took control of the contest during the second term before continuing to assert their dominance in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs' forward duo of Dylan Klemm (seven) and recruit Jake Dean (four) combined for 11 goals.
"Klemmy did a lot of work up the field as well and Jake also spent time in the ruck giving Aidan Brohm a chopout," Bennett said.
Klemm and Dean both figured highly among the Bulldogs' best players along with hard-working midfielder Ryan Hartley, who also hit the scoreboard with two goals.
In what was the second game in a row the Cats had been on the end of a 61-point losing margin, their best players were led by gun ruckman and dual Cheatley medallist Tyler Phillips and experienced midfielder Brodie Collins.
Collins, Jack Butler and Thomas Leech each kicked two goals for the Cats.
