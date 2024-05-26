LVFNL: Calivil stuns Inglewood, Bears star one step closer to century

The race for fifth spot in the LVFNL was turned on its head after Calivil United's shock 55-point win over Inglewood on Saturday.
Most LVFNL followers thought Inglewod had a mortgage on fifth spot, but Saturday's result opened the door for the teams in the bottom half of the ladder to make a charge for a finals berth.
In other round seven results, premiership favourite Marong thrashed MGYCW, a wayward Pyramid Hill shook off Newbridge in the second-half and another double-figure goal haul was the highlight of Bears Lagoon-Serpentine's win over Mitiamo.
Calivil United celebrated the 60-year reunion of its 1964 premiership side in fine fashion when it thumped Inglewood by 55 points.
The Demons stunned the fifth-placed Blues with a dominant 7.5 to 0.1 second quarter on their way to a resounding 16.12 (108) to 8.5 (53) win.
It was Calivil's second win of the season and, as a result, the Demons are just one game outside of the top five.
"All the hard work of putting in some good performances in quarters against some of the top teams over the past few weeks paid dividends,'' Calivil coach Anthony Dennis said.
"Early in the third quarter we dropped off a bit, but by the end of the quarter we had the game back on our terms. It was a pretty complete performance and we had 22 contributors."
The second quarter blitz was the Demons best quarter of footy for the season.
"We kept possession, controlled the ball and, most importantly, we kicked goals when we had the chance,'' Dennis said.
One of the architects of the seven-goal surge was marquee player Cameron Illet.
The NTFL star was outstanding in his cameo appearance for the Demons.
"Cam was really good in the first half and he really set us up,'' Dennis said of Illet.
"He probably had 30 touches in the first half and was all class. He didn't try to do too much and he brought everyone into the game."
Ben Baker kicked four first-half goals for the Demons, while Sam Maher was dominant through the middle of the ground.
On a disappointing day for Inglewood, skipper Daniel Polack, key forward Mitch Conlan (three goals) and ruckman Thomas kennedy were solid contributors.
Bears Lagoon-Serpentine shook off a gallant Mitiamo in the second-half to record its fifth win of the season.
The winless Superoos were within five goals at the main break, but a six-goal-to-none third quarter from the Bears put the result beyond doubt.
The Bears went on to win 19.17 (131) to 8.4 (52).
"They got some numbers behind the footy which made it difficult to score, but I was confident as the game went on that we'd be able to break the open a bit,'' Bears' coach Jake Wilkinson said.
"Mitiamo played a good style of footy and they were able to get some goals on the board, which we weren't overly thrilled with.
"Overall, it was a really good day to mark the Reconciliation Round. Both teams wore Indigenous jumpers, (AFL great) Nicky Winmar was there and there was a smoking ceremony before the game."
Once again the star of the show for Serpentine was full-forward Josh Mellington.
The former Fremantle forward kicked 13 goals to take his season tally to 70 in just seven matches.
Justin Laird had a big impact on the ball and in the forward line, ruckman Nathan Twigg gave the Bears first use of the ball and midfielder/forward Farran Priest kicked two goals and won plenty of the ball.
Brayden Baines, Zachary Morrison and Waylon Draper were best for a Mitiamo side that is showing some positive signs.
While the final margin was 79 points, the Superoos were competitive for long periods and the team has improved markedly from the 25-goal loss suffered to Marong in round one.
Pyramid Hill coach Nathan Fitzparick wasn't completely satisfied with his side's 85-point win over Newbridge.
The Bulldogs won 16.22 (118) to 5.3 (33) in a performance that left the coach scratching his head.
"We started well, but in the second quarter Newbridge brought the heat and our ball use was nothing short of pathetic,'' Fitzpatrick said.
"Our execution inside 50 and our execution in front of goal was abysmal.
"We got some better ball movement flowing after half-time, but credit to Newbridge for the pressure they put on. We butchered the footy a fair bit.
"Overall it was 30-odd scoring shots to eight, so it was pleasing in that respect, but we have to tidy up what we're doing in front of our goal and how we are entering forward 50."
Not for the first time this season, Zach Alford and Tom McGregor were the standouts for the Dogs.
Midfielder/forward Alford kicked five goals to take his season tally to 24, while McGregor was dominant in the air across half-back.
The Maroons outscored the Dogs in a slick second quarter, but were held goalless after the main break.
Caleb Sanders, William Copland and Tyler Constable were best for Newbridge.
Marong's amazing winning streak reached 39 after it outclassed MGYCW by 158 points at Marist College.
Unbeaten since round four of the 2022 season, the Panthers piled on 24.22 (166) to 1.2 (8) against an Eagles side that struggled to get the ball forward of centre.
The Panthers had 14 individual goalkickers, led by exciting youngster Ryley Taylor with four.
"It was a solid win. Defensively, we were really solid and we set up the ground really well,'' Marong coach Linton Jacobs said.
"We moved the ball from half-back, but probably our forward entries could do with some work.
"We won by 20 goals, so it's a good result going into a two-week break."
Sam Dean, Todd Davies and Matthew Grant were best for Marong, while Josh Worsley, Grayson Brown and Mathew Crooks battled hard against the odds for the Eagles.
