Live at the Camp rocks the house in memory of Dallas-Keogh-Frankling

Organisers of the Live at the Camp music festival have hailed it as a "perfect night" with more than 500 people coming through the gates over the course of the event.
The Live at the Camp was a music festival held in honour of 17-year-old Castlemaine boy Dallas Keogh-Frankling who passed away on May 27, 2023 following a football match.
Held at the Camp Reserve, home ground for the Castlemaine Football Netball Club, the hundreds of attendees were treated to a night of music, memories, laughter and dancing a year on from Dallas's death.
One of the organisers for the event and club secretary, Georgia Banks, said she and the club could not be happier with how the night turned out and would give it a "10 out of 10".
"It was an absolutely fantastic night that we had about 500 people attending," she said.
"I think it was a great group of people who were just happy to have a really good time with some great live music ... it went probably better than expected."
Ms Banks said it was amazing to see so many young people and members of Dallas's family turn out for the event.
She said Dallas was a "big part" of the night and there were special mentions about who he was as a person and how he would have enjoyed the event.
Ms Banks said it was a great way for people to come together and have some fun after what had been a challenging year for the community and club.
"The dance floor was absolutely going off and everyone was up having a boogie," she said.
"(It was) really well supported from the community with our food vendors and just the broad range of people that rocked up was really amazing to see the support there.
"From people bringing their little kids through to Dallas's grandparents and everyone in between."
Ms Banks wanted to thank everyone that helped on the night and in the lead up the event including Dallas's family for giving the club permission to host an event for the young footballer.
She said while it was still very early days for the event, the club and committee would meet this week to debrief and discuss plans for next year and the coming years.
