Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Castlemaine reflects on National Sorry Day with hope for the future

BL
By Ben Loughran
May 26 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Close to 100 people turned out at the National Sorry Day event held in Castlemaine. Picture by Ben Loughran
Close to 100 people turned out at the National Sorry Day event held in Castlemaine. Picture by Ben Loughran

With heartfelt music, words of reflection and hope for the future, Castlemaine came together to commemorate National Sorry Day 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.