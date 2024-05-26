Castlemaine reflects on National Sorry Day with hope for the future

With heartfelt music, words of reflection and hope for the future, Castlemaine came together to commemorate National Sorry Day 2024.
Held in the Castlemaine Botanical Gardens, close to 100 people attended the ceremony which featured a welcome to country, smoking ceremony, speeches and songs.
National Sorry Day is a day where the survivors of the Stolen Generations are acknowledged with the 2024 theme being Now, More than Ever.
The Stolen Generations is the term used to describe the thousands of Aboriginal children who, over decades, were forcibly removed from their families and country.
Dja Dja Wurrung Elder Rick Nelson gave the welcome to country which included the message "welcome to my homeland, home of the Dja Dja Wurrung people" delivered in the language of his people.
One of the guest speakers at the event was playwright and Wamba Wamba and Ngarrindjeri man Brodie Murray.
Mr Murray performed a couple of songs alongside Sarah James and spoke through a play he had written in 2022 called The Whisper.
The story focused on his grandmother's journey alongside her parents and siblings from Bordertown in South Australia to Swan Hill in the 1940s to evade the welfare agents.
Mr Murray said it was a "great honour" that his grandmother managed to see the production during the Melbourne Fringe Festival.
He said he would love to see an increasing number of Indigenous story-tellers supported in the arts community.
"I have often felt myself as a performing artist that in Victoria there is a lot of under representation, particularly of Koori stories and Koori storytelling," he said.
"I'd like to see more Koori stories being told and it is something I hope to see in programming ... particularly about our Elders and what they had to endure.
"Their stories (are) of strength and survival."
Mount Alexander Shire council mayor Matthew Driscoll spoke at the event and said while there has been a great deal of work done by the local government in the First Nations peoples' space, there was still more that could be done.
Mr Driscoll highlighted the Shire's joint Australia Day/Survival Day event which attracts hundreds of people every year.
He said Sorry Day was about recognising the pain inflicted upon Aboriginal people through the dispossession of land, forced removal of children and the systemic discrimination experienced over decades.
"Today we stand together to remember past mistakes and to resolve that these mistakes will never happen again," he said.
"Today we say sorry, not just with our words but with our actions and our commitment to reconciliation."
Mr Driscoll said it was vital to listen to Indigenous voices
"This year's theme is Now, More than Ever and it serves as a pointed reminder of the ongoing struggle for justice and the rights of Indigenous people," he said.
"It calls upon us to recognise that the fight for equality, understanding and empowerment must endure unyielding in its pursuit.
"Now, more than ever we must confront the uncomfortable truth of our past and work tirelessly towards a future built on reconciliation, respect and understanding."
