Demons, Bulldogs deliver under pressure in HDFNL A-grade netball

White Hills and North Bendigo were the big winners in round eight of HDFNL A-grade netball.
White Hills saw off a plucky Heathcote 55-41 to complete the set of victories against every team in the league in the first half of the season.
North Bendigo kept its season alive when it produced its best performance of the season in a 52-44 win over LBU.
For White Hills' playing coach Lauren Bowles, the Demons were tested by a Heathcote side that played better than their mid-table place suggests.
"It was a fantastic game and we knew they'd come out firing,'' Bowles said.
"It was pretty much goal-for-goal up until nearly half-time and then we broke away in the third quarter.
"The 14-goal margin doesn't justify how tight the game was or how hard we had to work to get ahead.
"Heathcote were very impressive and, on that form, I'm surprised they haven't had more wins. They were a slick side today.
"They'll be a side to watch in the second half of the season."
Bowles said the work of Shelley DeAraugo and Olivia Begg in the goal ring was critical to the Demons' success.
"They only came on together at half-time, but they worked really well together and opened up that attack end,,'' she said.
"We tried lots of different combinations today, and it was a grind for the first half, so it was nice to break clear in the second-half."
Anything less than a win for North Bendigo on Saturday would have put paid to the Bulldogs' finals chances.
The Bulldogs handled the pressure well and put a smile on the face of co-coach Kiralee Kinder.
"It was no exception day today,'' Kinder said.
"Putting four quarters together is something we've struggled with this year, but today the girls did a fantastic job.
"We only had the seven players today, but the girls pushed through and ran the game out."
The Cats led by two goals at quarter-time, but the Bulldogs scored 21 goals in a dominant second term to take control of the match.
"The second quarter was fantastic... as well as we've played all year,'' Kinder said.
"Credit to Locky that they came back at us in the final quarter, but thankfully our girls kept calm and kept possession of the ball.
"It was a great win and a great team effort."
North Bendigo moved up to sixth place on the ladder - one win behind fifth-placed Heathcote.
North Bendigo, Mt Pleasant and LBU all have two wins and five losses in seven games.
An understrength Elmore held off Mt Pleasant 48-38 to consolidate second place on the ladder.
The young Blues backed up their win over North Bendigo the previous week by stretching the Bloods across the four quarters, but Elmore's experience in big moments came to the fore.
Leitchville-Gunbower cruised to its fifth win of the season when it outplayed bottom side Huntly 62-31.
The Bombers sit in third place on the ladder through eight rounds with a 5-2 record.
