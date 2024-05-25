Police search for missing man, Pat, last seen in Heathcote on May 24

Bendigo police are searching for missing man, Pat, who was last seen on May 24.
The 74-year-old was last seen in Heathcote about 1.30pm with both his family and police having concerns for his welfare.
He may be travelling in a white 1986 Toyota Landcruiser bearing the registration 1CX-1OO.
Anyone who sees Pat or with information is urged to contact Bendigo Police Station on (03) 5448 1300
