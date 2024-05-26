Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Chefs, concreters, jugglers: students find a path to their future career

May 26 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paige McMahon and Scout learn how to concrete with Giam Mozzoni. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Paige McMahon and Scout learn how to concrete with Giam Mozzoni. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

More than 1500 secondary school students and job-seekers descended on the Bendigo Showgrounds eager to find their future career.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.