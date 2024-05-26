Chefs, concreters, jugglers: students find a path to their future career

More than 1500 secondary school students and job-seekers descended on the Bendigo Showgrounds eager to find their future career.
The Tomorrow Bound Careers Expo, sponsored by Bendigo TAFE, is an annual event which provides valuable insights for anyone contemplating their next career move.
This year's event had a particular focus on thriving industries seeking skilled workers.
Representatives from Bendigo TAFE, universities, employers, job agencies, and other educational and employment support service local businesses and organisations offered expert guidance on career exploration and training pathways.
As well as one-on-one consultations, the event included live seminars, interactive demonstrations and hands-on activities.
Bendigo TAFE showcased its range of educational courses and pathway options, including those in health and community services, trades, automotive, animal and plant sciences.
"The expo is a fantastic opportunity for students to get a glimpse into what awaits them after school," Bendigo TAFE Acting CEO Michelle Johnston said.
"We understand that school leavers face immense pressure to choose a career path and Tomorrow Bound empowers them with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions."
Ms Johnston said students encountered a "vast array of local career pathways, including emerging jobs and sought-after skills they might not have considered before".
"It's a privilege to be part of their journey, helping them discover the path that aligns with their aspirations," she said.
Ms Johnston thanked Agnico Eagle Fosterville, are-able and Mawson's Concrete and Quarries for their support for this year's event which was held on Thursday, May 23.
