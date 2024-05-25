Never a dull moment in a busy city this week

It's been another busy week in Bendigo.
There was the news that the world's oldest parading dragon would receive $100,000 to repair the damage it suffered from an alleged vandalism attack.
The e-scooters arrived in our city for the start of a 12-month trial.
Geraldine and Terry Clohesy finished up yesterday as proprietors of City Central Newsagents, a business they had owned for 26 years.
Premier Jacinta Allan was back in her home town to open the $10.7 million expansion of Bendigo Tramways.
And we learned of the extraordinary story of Mandurang South resident Andrew Marks who, after being told he would never walk again following a stroke, has just completed a 76km trek.
David Chapman, Deputy Editor
