Heritage is in the DNA of a fascinating city

Bendigo's heritage has been on display in the past 24 hours.
First it was Bendigo Tramways' $10.7 million expansion which has quadrupled its storage and increasing its capacity to restore Victoria's historic rolling stock.
Then it was news that a heritage listed house and observatory could soon be included in plans for a Kennington childcare centre.
The city's history is fascinating, not only for it's architecture and gold mining legacy but also for the people it has produced who have had a wider reach.
Built on a goldrush it has produced scholars, entertainers, writers, politicians, sports men and women, business leaders, humanitarians - all of whom have made their mark beyond Bendigo's boundaries.
It all makes for an eclectic mix that makes Bendigo an attractive place to visit and live.
We should all be very proud of what this city has produced over the years - and for what's to come.
David Chapman, Deputy Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.