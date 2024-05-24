Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Alleged one-time Rebel biker boss to fight charges in attempt to avoid jail

Updated May 25 2024 - 10:03am, first published 5:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Frank and Antonio Guarneri leaving the Bendigo Law Courts after an appearance last year.
Frank and Antonio Guarneri leaving the Bendigo Law Courts after an appearance last year.

Alleged one-time Rebels motorcycle gang member Antonio Guarneri has been sentenced for his role in a brutal bashing in North Bendigo last year after pleading guilty to affray.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.