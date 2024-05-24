Alleged one-time Rebel biker boss to fight charges in attempt to avoid jail

Alleged one-time Rebels motorcycle gang member Antonio Guarneri has been sentenced for his role in a brutal bashing in North Bendigo last year after pleading guilty to affray.
Meanwhile his father, co-accused Frank Guarneri, will fight the charges against him over the attack.
Antonio Guarneri, 26, pleaded guilty to a charge of committing an affray by using unlawful violence and was sentenced for that and other matters in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Thursday, May 23.
He was placed on a community corrections order and judicial monitoring.
In a separate hearing the same day, his 50-year-old father turned down a sentence indication that would have seen him serve time in jail if he pleaded guilty in relation to the incident.
Frank Guarneri, who police previously identified as the president of the local Rebels chapter, has been charged with intentionally causing injury, unlawful assault with a weapon and unlawful assault in company with others, as well as committing an affray by using unlawful violence.
The court heard that the victim of the May 15, 2023 assault, who has been sitting in court to follow the proceedings, was a changed man.
In the victim impact statement read out to the court during Antonio Guarneri's sentencing, the father of young children said that the scar on his face, photos of himself with broken and missing teeth and the comments of his son were constant reminders of the attack.
The victim told the court he was on his back "surrounded by three men with a weapon, saying 'I'll kill you'".
He had needed major dental work, time off work and counselling as a result of the assault, he said, and felt he had "lost the fun, carefree part of myself", which had in turn affected his friends and family.
The court has previously heard the attack happened after Antonio Guarneri sped past the victim's north Bendigo home on his motorbike, and the man, who had been working on his car outside, signalled for the motorcyclist to slow down.
Guarneri, who was allegedly being followed by a white Holden Commodore driven by a third co-accused, then drove to his father's place nearby before returning to the victim's house with the co-accused.
The court heard the men accused the victim of throwing something at Antonio Guarneri, which the victim denied, before he was allegedly punched in the eye by the co-accused.
Frank Guarneri then allegedly arrived with a baseball bat, hitting the victim on the arm before jabbing him in the chest, saying, "I'm going to f*****g kill you".
According to the police, Frank Guarneri then hit the victim in the groin.
The other co-accused allegedly also smashed him in the face with a kettle.
The attack left the victim with five broken teeth and another that needed to be removed, as well as cuts, scratches, swelling, bleeding and concussion, the court heard.
In a separate statement, the victim's wife agreed she had lost her "fun husband", who was now "a different person".
Despite the family having moved as a result of the event, the woman, who had a five-month-old baby at the time of the attack, felt scared when she heard a motorbike go past, she said.
She was also angry.
"I have so much anger that people think they can walk around and treat people the way they did," she wrote, noting that the impacts of the attack would last forever.
"I wouldn't want this to happen TO ANYONE," her statement said.
Antonio Guarneri also pleaded guilty to a charge relating to a December 31, 2022 road chase and home invasion in which two men were seriously assaulted.
The court heard he was behind the wheel of a green Holden station wagon that deliberately rear-ended a Holden ute on Laurel Street, Golden Square on New Year's Eve a year-and-a-half ago.
He had also refused to provide police access to his phone.
Defence lawyers for Frank and Antonio Guarneri told the court both men had experienced difficulties in their early lives, had serious mental health issues and drug and alcohol problems requiring urgent attention.
Antonio, a qualified panel beater who drank an average of 14 standard drinks a day, had "alcohol misuse disorder" while Frank had a drug and alcohol dependence he had been "required to manage throughout his adult life," the lawyers said in separate proceedings.
While Antonio had "difficulty .. making considered choices", Frank was subject to "impaired judgement and decision-making" and "emotional disregulation".
Neither had any relevant prior criminal history and both had a low risk of re-offending and good prospects of rehabilitation, according to their counsel.
Neither of the men would do well in prison, the lawyers argued.
However, Magistrate Sharon McRae remarked that while she had heard a lot about the men's rehabilitation, in sentencing them she was required to also consider the tenets of punishment, deterrence, denunciation and community protection.
In her sentence indication for Frank Guarneri, Ms McRae said she accepted his need of "therapeutic services" but noted that the older man was the one to have started "the high-end violence" at North Bendigo and had been charged with very serious offences.
She also condemned the father and son's involvement in what amounted to "vigilante action".
Her sentence for Guarneri senior, should he plead guilty, would include a period of imprisonment, as well as a community corrections order, the magistrate said.
Barrister David De Witt immediately rejected the sentence indication, saying he had been instructed his client would not accept a jail term, and would thus join the third co-accused in contesting the charges.
For driving dangerously, unlicensed driving and failing to stop after a collision on December 31, 2022 the magistrate disqualified Antonio Guarneri from driving for six months and fined him $800.
On the charge of affray at North Bendigo and two charges of failing to supply his phone code to police she sentenced him to an 18-month community corrections order, 200 hours community service and a period of judicial monitoring.
The judicial monitoring meant that the court, police and Office of Police Prosecutions were going to work together to stop him re-offending, she told Guarneri.
Frank Guarneri is due to appear in court again in July.
