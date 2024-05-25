Search for a local champion: Nationals to target Chesters' stronghold

The Nationals are actively searching for a Bendigo "champion" to take on Labor MP Lisa Chesters at the looming federal election.
They are upping their efforts as voters switch off of Labor and the Liberal Party.
"The election's less than 12 months away so now's the time to actually go out and put forward someone who's credible," party leader David Littleproud said from the sidelines of the Nationals' state conference at Bendigo's All Seasons Hotel on May 24.
"We want it to be a local champion - someone within the community, who's contributed to [it] and is a product of [it]."
Mr Littleproud said the Victorian arm of the party had proven the party's potential after picking up multiple seats in state parliament.
That included the election of Bendigo resident Gaelle Broad to the state's upper house.
"[That's] demonstrated regional Victorians, and people in Bendigo, are looking for an alternative voice, and one that is focused just on their needs," he said.
The Nationals have reassessed their prospects in seats like Bendigo after failing to field a candidate in back-to-back federal elections and getting only 4.33 per cent of the vote in 2016's poll.
Mr Littleproud has visited Bendigo at least twice this year and said the party would put up resources to demonstrate to people "we deserve their trust".
She has held the seat for more than a decade and won the 2022 election with a comfortable majority over her nearest challenger.
Ms Chesters has fought tight elections in the past, most notably when she edged out Liberal candidates in 2013 and 2016.
The Liberals have already announced their own candidate for the looming election will be current deputy mayor Matthew Evans.
