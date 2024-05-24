Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo anaesthetist lives out childhood dream on the the racing track

DC
By David Chapman
May 25 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo's Andrew Purcell behind the wheel of his 1954 Austin Healey 100. Picture supplied.
Bendigo's Andrew Purcell behind the wheel of his 1954 Austin Healey 100. Picture supplied.

Growing up in an automotive family, Andrew Purcell always had an appreciation for classic cars.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.