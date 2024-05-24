Bendigo anaesthetist lives out childhood dream on the the racing track

Growing up in an automotive family, Andrew Purcell always had an appreciation for classic cars.
"My grandfather and had fantastic cars from the 1950s and my father was an automotive engineer for Ford so I grew up around cars," Mr Purcell said.
As a kid he always had a hankering for an Austin Healey 100.
"I just loved the design and the story behind them, of Donald Healey who was a small manufacturer in England," Mr Purcell said.
"They're beautiful looking cars, perform well and have a good race history."
Mr Purcell, an anaesthetist in Bendigo, has owned other cars on and off over the years but always chased after the elusive Austin Healey 100.
Finally in 2019 he saw a 1954 Austin Healey 100 for sale at the manufacturer's factory in Melbourne and sold his 911 Porsche to buy it.
"The 100 had been restored and rebuilt into a competition car in the 1990s and had been through a few owners' hands and went to Perth as a racing car," Mr Purcell said.
Mr Purcell said the car was in reasonably good condition when he got it but mechanically it needed recommissioning to become a competition car again.
"I spent three years on and off rebuilding the engine, the gearbox and the rear suspension," Mr Purcell said.
"Simon Young at British Sporting Cars in Kangaroo Flat completely rebuilt it front to back and did a great job on it."
Most of the parts had to come from England and while it might have been an expensive exercise, for this classic car enthusiast it was worth it.
Mr Purcell raced the car at Historic Winton in 2023 and is back again this weekend to race in the regularity event where he meets set times on the clock, rather than compete against other drivers.
"I've been going to Winton since I was a teenager and I've helped out with the medical team," he said.
"I've always wanted to get out there behind the wheel and I've been able to do it.
"We've done a bit more work to the car this year.
"The Austin Healey's aluminium frame makes it light but it has a lot of torque and been successful over the years. It's so reliable and robust and it has a proud racing history."
Mr Purcell joins thousands of automotive fanatics at Historic Winton on May 25-26 which is a showcase for pre-1970 cars and motorcycles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.