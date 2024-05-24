Bendigo Advertiser
'Part of our DNA': Tramways $10.7m expansion a boost for state's history

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated May 24 2024 - 2:27pm, first published 2:00pm
Bendigo Heritage Attractions CEO James Reade with City of Greater Bendigo CEO Andrew Cooney, VicTrack CE Chris Olds and Premier Jacinta Allan. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Bendigo Heritage Attractions CEO James Reade with City of Greater Bendigo CEO Andrew Cooney, VicTrack CE Chris Olds and Premier Jacinta Allan. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

In 1890 the first tram rolled down the streets of Bendigo.

