'Part of our DNA': Tramways $10.7m expansion a boost for state's history

In 1890 the first tram rolled down the streets of Bendigo.
Now, Bendigo Tramways has unveiled its biggest expansion, quadrupling its storage and increasing its capacity to restore Victoria's historic rolling stock.
The $10.7m expansion was officially opened on Friday, May 24 by Premier and Member for Bendigo East Jacinta Allan.
"The trams are an icon of our city and for generations people have not only loved them, but they've fought hard to protect and preserve this history and look for opportunities to grow the work here at the tramways depot," Ms Allan said.
"It means more trams will be able to be stored, restored and put back out into either service or used as other facilities across the state.
"That also supports jobs and skills here at the Bendigo Tramways Depot."
The facility could now store more than 30 trams and meant Melbourne's W-Class trams, used in the city's circle loop, could come out of storage and be relocated to Bendigo for further restoration.
The Bendigo Tramways upgrade also included a renovated museum, a new sandblasting booth and paint shop and the new Tram Cafe, housed in a 1916 N-Class tram.
The expansion meant workers could move out of their "quite cramped and small spaces", Bendigo Heritage Attractions chief executive officer James Reade said.
The expansion "set up the facility for the future" and would make it easier and safer to complete projects, he said.
"We effectively can quadruple our work space here from a tram number perspective, but it also means lots of savings and doing things safer as well," Mr Reade said.
"Our custom-made sandblasting booth and paint shop gives us lots of opportunities to not only just do trams, but work on other heritage related projects as well."
Trams had been converted into bars, cafes and classrooms in Bendigo and rolled out across the state.
"Repurposing these great assets that are an icon and a symbol of Melbourne and Bendigo ... is really important," Mr Reade said.
"To be able to play a role in giving these trams a new life is very special for us here at Bendigo Tramways."
Bendigo Tramways staff can't wait to show off the trams as much as possible, Mr Reade said, and guided tours and a community open day were being organised.
The expansion was a joint project between Bendigo Tramways, the City of Greater Bendigo, the state government and VicTrack.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.