Old Forty Winks building's kicking back to life, new business reveals

A business has revealed plans to move into the city centre's old Forty Winks building after plans for a major hotel development hit the backburner.
The move would breathe new life into the long empty building at the corner of Williamson Street and Mollison Street.
Physiotherapy company Kieser has revealed it has signed a lease for the site and wants to bring its unique take on strength training to the site.
The Swiss-born company has rolled out 31 clinics complete with custom exercise machines in Australia since 2006, Bendigo-bred chief executive Brett Long said.
"The core offering is 'strength for life, strength for health'," he said.
"It's a very Swiss-German philosophy of it being a muscle and bone factory for your health ... we're very much a medical-style offering."
That included helping people stay strong as they got older, Mr Long said.
The old Forty Winks site is expected to eventually link in with a multi-storey hotel taking up half the city block.
That plan is on hold for the time-being, property developer Peter Irons said.
Construction crews could now hold off until at least 2035 after tenants of nearby businesses said they would prefer not to move until their leases ended, Mr Irons said.
He said a delay would give his team time to prioritise planning for a second hotel planned for a nearby vacant block.
"We still plan to do both hotels," Mr Irons said.
Kieser plans to remain in the Forty Winks Building for some time.
"We love the building. We like its shape, its uniqueness. It fits our brand," Mr Long said.
The building dates back to 1960 and replaced others destroyed by fire in January, 1959.
The Bendigo Timber Company used it until 1987 and heritage experts have previously described it as "a fine example of an intact modernist commercial building constructed in the post-World War II era".
Mr Long said the only external changes would be external signs and an upgrade to onsite parking.
Kieser has asked the Bendigo council's permission to put up signs and pave an onsite car park.
The council is expected to decide on both matters at a later date.
