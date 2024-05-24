BFNL spotlight on grand final rematch

Good afternoon, Addy sports reporter Luke West here.
Welcome to this week's edition of the Friday Footy HQ newsletter.
Plenty of focus this week on the big BFNL grand final rematch between Golden Square and Sandhurst at Wade Street on Saturday.
It's one of the great rivalries in central Victorian sport that the Bulldogs and Dragons share and has had a bit more added to it in recent seasons with the establishment of the Ron Best Memorial Cup.
It's the only game in the BFNL this weekend to complete the split round six with the Dragons heavily favoured to continue on their winning ways against the young Bulldogs.
Also around the region this weekend Calivil United will be buoyed by a big one-off inclusion as Northern Territory football legend Cameron Illett lines up for the Demons against Inglewood in the Loddon Valley league.
It doubles as a big day for the Demons, who are also celebrating a 60-year reunion of their 1964 premiership team.
Enjoy your weekend at the football.
