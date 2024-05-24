Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

New coach for Golden Square ahead of netball clash with arch-rival

AB
By Adam Bourke
Updated May 24 2024 - 5:06pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Golden Square goal attack Mia McCrann-Peters will be a key player in Saturday's clash with Golden Square. Picture by Adam Bourke
Golden Square goal attack Mia McCrann-Peters will be a key player in Saturday's clash with Golden Square. Picture by Adam Bourke

Golden Square has a new A-grade netball coach after Chris O'Sullivan stepped down from the position.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.