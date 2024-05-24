New coach for Golden Square ahead of netball clash with arch-rival

Golden Square has a new A-grade netball coach after Chris O'Sullivan stepped down from the position.
Teigan Redwood will take charge for the first time in Saturday's clash with Sandhurst at Wade Street.
O'Sullivan, who resigned because of work commitments, led Square to a 1-4 record in five games, including the club's first A-grade win in three years.
"I've stepped down as coach because my career with work has expanded, which requires me to travel more and I can't commit as much of my time (to Golden Square) as I would like,'' O'Sullivan said.
"The team has made major strides forward and I hope this disruption doesn't hurt them.
"I'm disappointed to leave because I was very happy with the progress both individually and as a team.
"The young players have really stepped up. Daisy Stringer is playing roles she hasn't previously, Amelia Mundy has come in and shown her strengths and Kiera Lawry is back after her stint in Europe with the national kettlebell team.
"We have lost our captain Cass Humphrey to a broken finger. She'll be out for six weeks at a minimum, which is a shame."
Redwood's first game as Square coach against Sandhurst is a daunting prospect.
The Dragons once again won't be at full strength on Saturday because of multiple players with Suncorp Super Netball Reserves and Victorian Netball League commitments, but their depth of talent is the envy of most clubs in the league.
"With another six or eight weeks of the VNL and SSN seasons to go, we're basically just taking it week-by-week,'' Sandhurst coach Tamara Gilchrist said.
"As long as we finish in the right position on the ladder come September, that's all we can hope for."
Saturday's clash is one Sandhurst should have few difficulties in winning, but Gilchrist is wary of a Square side that has improved significantly this year.
"They have new recruits into the club and they seem to be on the improve,'' Gilchrist said.
"It's great for Square and great for the competition. Hopefully, it's a good competitive game."
The silver lining to having so many good players not available for every game has been Sandhurst's ability to promote fresh faces into its A-grade program.
"It's exciting for some of the young players and A-reserve players, who are very capable of taking the next step but have been limited by opportunities, to get their chance,'' Gilchrist said.
"We embrace it and it's nice to reward the girls that have worked hard. It creates a flow-on effect with B-grade players stepping up to A-reserve and so on.
"Now it's about player management, so that the players don't play too many games up a grade and over qualify (for finals)."
While the unavailability of key players does make for selection headaches at times, Gilchrist said Dragons savoured the opportunities their players are getting at the next level.
"We're really proud that these players have been able to take the next step with their netball,'' she said.
"We get behind them and remind them that they always have a home with us at Sandhurst."
The Golden Square and Sandhurst match is the only BFNL game on this weekend. The clash completes the split round.
