Abandoned heritage house should be part of childcare centre, council told

Children could play near a scientific landmark and historically significant home under plans that could get the green light within days.
Bendigo's council could vote on plans for a Kennington childcare centre as early as Monday, May 27.
The vote could bring an end to protracted uncertainty about what can be done at 55 Condon Street.
The property has been at the centre of a heritage push triggered in 21 when council staff learnt of a potential sale to a new owner.
The council slapped heritage protections on it because of a historically significant four-bedroom house and a separate observatory used to officially track Bendigo's weather from 1908 to 1914.
Council officers have now urged councillors to back the latest plans for the 114 childcare centre spread across three buildings.
The plans included repairs and restoration to the observatory building. Parts of the old house would be ripped out but council officers said developers wanted to keep as much of the oldest parts as possible.
"The new development on the site has been designed to respect and respond to the heritage buildings on the land," council officers said.
Forty-five of the property's trees would go. Council officers said other vegetation would stay and the site would get new landscaping.
Some members of the public had raised concerns about traffic turning on and off of a busy Condon Street.
Council officers were not worried. They said the extra 115 vehicles during morning peak hour would be "relatively modest" given the property's location.
They said parents would pull their cars into a 32-space car park to drop their children off, then get back onto the street at a left-turn-only intersection.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.