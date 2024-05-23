Time to scoot and beat the traffic snarl

It has arrived. Bendigo's long awaited e-scooter trial is up and rolling.
Residents walking through the CBD in the early hours of yesterday morning would have come across the 'purple people movers' (a nod to Sheb Wooley) lined up around the Govhub, the Town Hall and other strategic locations.
Like Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, the scooters were delivered while most of us slept and we awoke to these wondrous presents under the tree.
But what will their impact be? Designed to allow people to scoot from one place to another quickly to a place too far to walk to, their are fears the e-scooters will be a hazard for pedestrians and road users.
A number of safety measures and speed and travel limitations have been built into the trial so it remains to be seen if walkers and riders can co-exist peacefully.
That's all for now. I've got to scoot.
David Chapman, Deputy Editor
