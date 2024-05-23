Teen car thief driven by desire for social media notoriety, police say

A teenaged boy swore as he was taken into custody in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Thursday, May 23, following a successful police application to have his bail revoked.
The 16-year-old, who had been out on bail on two separate matters involving dozens of offences, had been charged with further serious offending in the preceding few days and been bailed for a third time in Melbourne.
The court heard the police prosecutor's office in Bendigo considered Melbourne police to have made "a significant blunder" in releasing the teenager.
The office hadn't been aware of the decision and was "quite appalled," the police prosecutor said.
Among the bail conditions previously put in place for the 16-year-old was a 7pm to 7am curfew and a prohibition on driving or travelling in a car with anyone who didn't have a full licence.
He was also prohibited from using drugs or drinking alcohol and required to stay at his residential accommodation.
According to Detective Senior Constable James Ludeman, on May 19 around 6.40pm the boy went to Genie Massage in the Bendigo CBD and stole $900 in cash and a pair of earrings from the proprietor's bag.
When the store manager grabbed the Tommy Hilfinger jacket he was wearing to try to detain him he allegedly punched her in the back of the head in order to get away, the detective said.
Three days later, the boy was picked up after midnight by another teenager in a stolen car and the pair drove down the Calder Freeway to Melbourne at speeds of more than 150km/h, according to the police.
The car was clocked by a Kyneton divisional van doing 157km/h on the Calder.
Around 4am the teenagers were captured on CCTV in Melbourne walking away from the vehicle.
The court heard when he was interviewed the teenager admitted to driving in the stolen car and to robbing the massage shop, saying "they're always loaded".
He told police he didn't remember hitting the proprietor.
The court heard the boy was facing charges relating to the theft of several cars - including a BMW he admitted taking from a dealership while it was being washed a few weeks earlier.
He was also charged with sexually assaulting a woman on a Frankston line train by putting his hand underneath her.
When questioned about that incident, he had denied touching the woman but identified himself in CCTV of the train carriage and admitted to being affected by Xanax and ice at the time.
According to the prosecution, over the years the boy had been charged or convicted in relation to violence, damage, dishonesty, trafficking, weapon-related offences, aggravated burglary, making threats to kill, affray and unlawful assault.
Detective Ludeman argued that nothing put in place by the court had worked to stop his offending, which he believed was motivated to a significant degree by a desire for notoriety on social media.
"He is breaching almost every, if not every, single [bail] condition, and he doesn't care," he said.
The teen had been posting "heavily" on social media as recently as a few days before, the detective said, with recently published vision showing him in the back seat of a car that appeared to be doing 190km/h.
"It's literally a matter of time - he's either going to kill someone in a stolen car or he's going to be killed himself," he said.
The court heard the boy, who identifies as Aboriginal, had experienced very significant disadvantage and was on a youth supervision order which saw him being serviced by "a very large care team".
The "wraparound services" put in place for the teen seemed to have made little difference, defence lawyer Sally-Anne Deering acknowledged, but his preparedness to come to court "of his own volition" for the hearing demonstrated a growth in maturity, she argued.
The boy's school supervisor and Youth Justice case manager agreed there had been an improvement in his outlook, giving evidence that he had been engaging better than ever with their services of late.
Ms Deering proposed that the boy undertake not to leave his residential accommodation until his next court date, an idea the teenager had suggested himself.
But Magistrate Sharon McRae described his offending as "same old, same old" and his promises as essentially worthless.
While his circumstances would qualify as exceptional, the real test for his bail was whether he would endanger the safety and welfare of the community, she said.
The magistrate agreed with the police that if he was left in the community to continue down the same path there was a very real possibility the teenager "might be coming into this court facing charges of culpable driving causing death," which was something she didn't want on her conscience.
Granting the police application, the magistrate had the teenager taken into custody.
He briefly swore and yelled before being taken away.
He is due to appear in court again next month.
