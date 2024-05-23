Back-to-back wins a first for Strikers' under-23s in inaugural VNL season

THE Bendigo Strikers under-23 team has strung together back-to-back victories for the first time in its inaugural season in the Victorian Netball League.
The Strikers defeated the Gippsland Stars 57-47 at the State Netball Centre in Melbourne on Wednesday night.
The 10-goal victory followed the Strikers' 57-51 win over Geelong three days earlier.
Wednesday night's win was a 14-goal turnaround from their first meeting in round two which the Stars won by four.
"Last time we played Gippsland we certainly didn't feel like we put out our best performance and we knew we have improved a lot since then; to Gippsland's credit it was a really hard, contested game," said Strikers' assistant Tarryn Rymer, who coached the side with Jayden Cowling this week in Canberra at an Australian Kelpies camp.
"It was really good to see the girls step up to the challenge. It wasn't until the last quarter that we were able to break away and get the win.
"That has been a bit of a challenge for us putting together four quarters, so it was pleasing we were able to do so."
The two wins in a row this week now gives the Strikers' under-23s a 3-10 record through 13 games to be sitting 10th on the ladder.
"The connections are coming and the girls are starting to know each other's strengths, where they run on the court and where they like the ball and that is definitely making a difference," Rymer said.
"Jayden and I are also really starting to see just what impact the girls are able to have on the court and it's great we are seeing improvement in the girls as the season goes on, which is all we can ask for as a start-up club."
Gippsland led Wednesday night's game 14-11 at quarter-time before the Strikers grained the momentum during the second term.
The Strikers outscored Gippsland 19-10 in the second term to turn the three-goal deficit at quarter-time into a six-goal lead at half-time.
"Our attacking end was really relentless in terms of they had to be patient with the ball," Rymer said.
"Mackenzie O'Dwyer's work-rate in attack was fantastic; she was patient and fed beautifully to our goalers.
"Mia McCrann-Peters in goals was super and our captain Grace Hammond's leadership on the court is imperative.
"She's the oldest in the team and is certainly really good in helping to pull the girls through when the moments get tough out on the court."
The Strikers' championship division team had the bye on Wednesday night.
Both teams will be back in action at the State Netball Centre next Wednesday night against the Southern Saints, with the under-23s playing at 8.30pm and the championship team at 7pm.
Meanwhile, the Bendigo Football Netball League's 17-under team was victorious at last Sunday's annual Echuca District Netball Association tournament.
Bendigo defeated Goulburn Valley 17-5 in the 17-under final, while in the 13-under Reserve final Central Vic defeated Deniliquin 11-6.
The BFNL's 17-under team is headed for Mildura this Sunday for the Netball Victoria Association Championships qualifiers.
