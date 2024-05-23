Grand final replay but music event the focus

Almost a year on from the tragic death of 17-year-old Castlemaine footballer Dallas Keogh-Frankling, the community will honour his memory with a special event this weekend.
Live at the Camp is a music festival organised to help bring the community together as the anniversary of Dallas' death approaches.
On May 27, 2023, Dallas died after collapsing at the end of an under-18 football match at at Kyneton.
His death rocked the Castlemaine community and the wider football community.
This Saturday, May 25, Castlemaine's home ground of Camp Reserve will be transformed into a music venue in a fitting and poignant tribute, made possible by a split round in the Bendigo Football Netball League.
The one match that will be played this weekend will be a replay of last year's grand final between premiers Golden Square and arch-rival Sandhurst.
