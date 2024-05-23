Tommy Fitzgerald back in the ring on Premier Boxing Series card

REIGNING Victorian super lightweight champion, Bendigo-raised boxer Tommy Fitzgerald will mark a return to the ring at next month's Premier Boxing Series showdown in Flemington.
Fitzgerald will take on Thailand's Sitthidet Phanaensa at Melbourne Pavilion on June 19.
The fight announcement was made this week.
"This is a massive opportunity," Fitzgerald said of the contest for the 63 1/2 kilogram division.
"I am really looking forward to the challenge against a classy opponent and the fight is also being shown on the Seven Network."
It's a scheduled four-round contest of three minute rounds.
Premier Boxing Series events have been run in other states.
"This is the first in Melbourne and I am rapt to be on the card," Fitzgerald said.
The Pretender To Contender event at The Pavilion last December featured Fitzgerald and Phanaensa.
A knock-out victory against Jitti Thobwan meant Fitzgerald claimed the vacant Victorian super lightweight belt.
The night included a win by Phanaensa against Toan Pham, a close friend and sparring partner of Fitzgerald at Team Ellis Gym.
"After the state title win I took a couple of weeks off training to spend time with family and friends," Fitzgerald said.
"Preparation for the championship fight was really intense."
In recent weeks the training workload has stepped up markedly to prepare for the PBS showdown.
The Premier Boxing Series card is likely to include five or six professional bouts and two contests for Australian titles.
For Fitzgerald it's two training sessions per day.
"There's strength training, conditioning, and boxing.
"I have always enjoyed training, not just to improve my skills, but also fitness and strength."
A key player in preparation will be Toan Pham.
"He has fought Sitthidet and is helping me a lot with sparring and also analysis of fights."
Also in Fitzgerald's corner are trainers Tai Tuinuia and Nigel Snart.
"My promoter is Jake Ellis, son of Lester Ellis.
"Jake also plays a large role in my training and game plan," Fitzgerald said.
Since he joined the pro boxing ranks Fitzgerald has an unbeaten record of five wins, three by knockout.
As an amateur there were some highs, and the lows.
"There were plenty of challenging times," Fitzgerald said of his early years in the sport.
"It taught me a lot about resilience and not being disheartened.
"There will be setbacks in any sport. It's important to keep working hard, but also enjoy doing what you are doing."
