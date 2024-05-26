Palliative care patient says she is 'so lucky' to have partner's support

When Woodend woman Cristina Munoz was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, in her own words she was "terrified".
Ms Munoz said she had struggled with chronic pain and health problems for more than a decade and didn't realise how sick she was until her official diagnosis.
Shortly after finding out, she was admitted to Bendigo Health's palliative care service for her first stint.
"When I first arrived here, the very first night I was terrified," she said.
"I was 55 years old` I am 56 now but I was like a baby.
"I was absolutely terrified because the pain I had been living with increased severely for two years and I was just really out of my mind when it came to the pain."
However, Ms Munoz soon found the staff were going above-and-beyond to help her in anyway they could.
"My experience here, with the pain, to be listened to and to be believed was amazing," she said.
"They didn't treat me like a freak, they just listened to me.
"They have gone over and above whatever I have experienced before medically and this is from the top."
Ms Munoz said she had already been receiving the best quality care she could long before she ended up in the palliative service from her partner.
She said her partner had been a constant support for her through the last decade of health issues.
She said the couple even celebrated their 30th anniversary in the palliative unit with their two daughters present.
"(My partner) has been my carer for the last 10 years," Ms Munoz said.
"We have gone through everything together -- I am so lucky to have the partner I do -- I call her my warrior wife."
"She is the reason I got in (to the Bendigo Health palliative care unit), she made this happen.
"I couldn't be more grateful for the support that I have in family and friendship."
Ms Munoz said she was looking forward to going home after her second stint in palliative care.
She was allowed to leave the service on May 23.
"I'll be able to get home but I know that the support is there if I need it," she said
Ms Munoz's story is just one of many which have been shared as part of National Palliative Care Week (May 19 to May 25).
One of the consultants working for the palliative service at Bendigo Health is Associate Professor Natasha Michael.
She said Bendigo Health covered a large patch of land stretching from Mount Macedon to close to Mildura.
Dr Michael said a strong suit for the service was meeting people in their own communities while still treating them to the highest level possible.
"This is the centre of excellence as such for palliative care so our services," Dr Michael said.
"Our nurses and our doctors go out to regional areas ... and as much as we can we try to care for people in the community."
Dr Michael said those who could not be treated in the community could then be brought into the service unit and treated before being sent home or passing away.
She said the service also trained families how to look after their sick or dying relative to allow the patient to still receive the best quality of care possible at home.
Ms Munoz heaped praise on Dr Michael for what she had done for her during her two stints at the unit.
"Dr Michael is awesome, she is fierce, she gets things done, she is just incredible," Ms Munoz said.
"She is compassionate and kind and listens too."
