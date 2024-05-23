Winter brings the wow factor to Bendigo | Eat Play Stay winter 2024

While winter is traditionally the season we collectively crank up our heaters and hunker down for a few months, Victoria has earned a reputation for quite the opposite.
It's a season to savour in the greater bendigo region, with foodies, fashionistas and families all catered for.
Heathcote on Show always delivers a weekend of amazing food, wine and entertainment, with 25 locations to choose from this June 8 to 10.
Bendigo is home to the annual Australian Sheep & Wool Show, where sheep breeders compete side by side with fabulous food, fashion and fibres to celebrate Australian sheep. This year it takes place from July 19 to 21 at the Prince of Wales Showgrounds.
Bendigo Writers Festival has literary lovers covered from August 16 to 18, and Hargreaves Mall will be transformed into a winter wonderland during the school holidays (June 28 to July 14), with the installation of a pop-up ice skating rink.
Electric Wonderland also returns to Rosalind Park during the school holidays, with light installations galore peppering the parkland.
Speaking of putting on a show, winter is also the season to check out the Grampians' wonderful waterfalls, and with a bit of luck (and patience) an awe-inspiring display by the whales who migrate to South West Victoria.
The snow-capped mountains in North East Victoria are equally as speccy, and an annual drawcard for adventurers of all ages.
You can read all about these winter highlights and more in this edition of ACM's seasonal magazine, Eat Play Stay. Take this guide with you as you explore our beautiful towns, villages and regional cities, and don't forget to share you own winter happy snaps via Instagram with the hashtag #eatplaystay_acm.
Click here to read the new edition online.
